Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3266-1

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3266-1

April 25, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream

Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-1035-raspi2 4.8.0-1035.38

linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic 4.8.0-49.52

linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic-lpae 4.8.0-49.52

linux-image-4.8.0-49-lowlatency 4.8.0-49.52

linux-image-4.8.0-49-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-49.52

linux-image-4.8.0-49-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-49.52

linux-image-generic 4.8.0.49.61

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.49.61

linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.49.61

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.49.61

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.49.61

linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1035.39



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3266-1

CVE-2017-5986



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-49.52

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1035.38





