|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3266-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Di, 25. April 2017, 06:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5986
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3266-1
April 25, 2017
linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream
Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A
local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-1035-raspi2 4.8.0-1035.38
linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic 4.8.0-49.52
linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic-lpae 4.8.0-49.52
linux-image-4.8.0-49-lowlatency 4.8.0-49.52
linux-image-4.8.0-49-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-49.52
linux-image-4.8.0-49-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-49.52
linux-image-generic 4.8.0.49.61
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.49.61
linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.49.61
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.49.61
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.49.61
linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1035.39
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3266-1
CVE-2017-5986
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-49.52
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1035.38
|
|