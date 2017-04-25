Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: USN-3266-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5986

Originalnachricht

 

--===============3288028944030565881==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="G3juXO9GfR42w+sw"
Content-Disposition: inline


--G3juXO9GfR42w+sw
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3266-1
April 25, 2017

linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream
Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A
local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  linux-image-4.8.0-1035-raspi2   4.8.0-1035.38
  linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic    4.8.0-49.52
  linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic-lpae  4.8.0-49.52
  linux-image-4.8.0-49-lowlatency  4.8.0-49.52
  linux-image-4.8.0-49-powerpc-e500mc  4.8.0-49.52
  linux-image-4.8.0-49-powerpc-smp  4.8.0-49.52
  linux-image-generic             4.8.0.49.61
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.8.0.49.61
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.8.0.49.61
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.8.0.49.61
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.8.0.49.61
  linux-image-raspi2              4.8.0.1035.39

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3266-1
  CVE-2017-5986

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-49.52
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1035.38


--G3juXO9GfR42w+sw
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=b1S3
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--G3juXO9GfR42w+sw--


--===============3288028944030565881==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============3288028944030565881==--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on grün­det EdgeX Found­ry für Un­ter­neh­mens-In­ter­net der Dinge

2
OpenLa­ra – Lara Croft im Web­brow­ser

3
Ubu­ntu Touch: Ab Juni keine Up­dates mehr

11
»A­tom«-E­di­tor ge­winnt an Ge­schwin­dig­keit

1
Me­tron und Fi­ne­r­act wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te der Apa­che Soft­ware Foun­da­ti­on

3
Ubu­ntu 17.10 soll »Art­ful Aard­var­k« hei­ßen

63
Ubu­ntu 18.04: Pe­ti­ti­on für Plas­ma als Stan­dar­d-Desk­top

26
Open­sus­e: Auf 42 folgt 15

0
»Li­nux Pre­sen­ta­ti­on Day« wird in­ter­na­tio­na­ler

1
Red Hat Vir­tua­liza­t­i­on 4.1 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung