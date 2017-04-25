Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



--===============3196920418133010383==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="65ImJOski3p8EhYV"

Content-Disposition: inline





--65ImJOski3p8EhYV

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3264-2

April 24, 2017



linux-lts-trusty vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3264-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream

Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic 3.13.0-117.164~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic-lpae 3.13.0-117.164~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.117.108

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.117.108



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3264-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3264-1

CVE-2017-5986



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-117.164~precise1





--65ImJOski3p8EhYV

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJY/rxCAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0zAEP/A1nJuxRr0xe74jW2jvI02hB

xe6YA/MD1cTDj3+6+beEJBw4h8Tr892G/8KLaNf08RY5sGN4qlTalfceINj1OGNL

/MrcPkgVGKlotYH2J+bS3Hs+vAZ1dwOEwrw4XubPlpNGDcdj9fYmgsUnb+DXZP/q

LHKghbQ2tKKq5Nw/xtnUH6sWv5q4gRWuARXtfHVnpdsWVyezJI4fBWgSWcxEJQyS

E7hGXXDnpHe6mrm6NuzJQZlEjvcqzD4/0BYxIzIfVIY79jgamKuy8lfCQcZ2THBr

HmvUmetcs4sSgtDKdFjWweMoesNCihJrQBlFto3CNJHftiXea/PrNslXpoSOd9UZ

LsGNgrsXzkygfqrRyyz4BTGN/s1pOkav30olg/rIGTY27XwwQ87BaP40mdVz1acO

AGAr4SYEIsaXEPj4xneurJkRJI3hb0OOMlCgpvdOdCac9mJWgRuMrKYdIKPmxkro

cwKCQIMOULN27YDLlxINKnLVLFRi9I4lIBdYrKfcb3jG95A8esg4LAVgyBNL6GMS

uEU01yl74tDSWKjp0Nc7jsDNyS2oXpsNYHtQtVrwZTJqpP/nvAjkN5YH3Ppowi6u

X7kgTXGHD+jlPoLBSZnWRVQ0kB6WkhiJZwH2jpcMZ/6ZB0Xx9fHd4vy1ZzvLl4jS

hAyuAgmwdAMQEzMavSlj

=Nsph

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--65ImJOski3p8EhYV--





--===============3196920418133010383==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============3196920418133010383==--

