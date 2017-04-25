|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3264-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Di, 25. April 2017, 06:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5986
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3264-2
April 24, 2017
linux-lts-trusty vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
Details:
USN-3264-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu
12.04 LTS.
Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream
Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A
local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic 3.13.0-117.164~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic-lpae 3.13.0-117.164~precise1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.117.108
linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.117.108
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3264-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3264-1
CVE-2017-5986
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-117.164~precise1
|
|