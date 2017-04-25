Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3266-2

April 25, 2017



linux-hwe vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux-hwe: Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel



Details:



USN-3266-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.10.

This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware

Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.10 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.



Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream

Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic 4.8.0-49.52~16.04.1

linux-image-4.8.0-49-generic-lpae 4.8.0-49.52~16.04.1

linux-image-4.8.0-49-lowlatency 4.8.0-49.52~16.04.1

linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 4.8.0.49.21

linux-image-generic-lpae-hwe-16.04 4.8.0.49.21

linux-image-lowlatency-hwe-16.04 4.8.0.49.21



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3266-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3266-1

CVE-2017-5986



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-hwe/4.8.0-49.52~16.04.1





