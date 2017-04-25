Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Linux
ID: USN-3264-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5986

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3264-1
April 24, 2017

linux vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream
Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A
local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic-lpae  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-lowlatency  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-117.164
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.117.127
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.117.127
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.117.127
  linux-image-powerpc-e500        3.13.0.117.127
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.117.127
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.117.127
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.117.127

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3264-1
  CVE-2017-5986

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-117.164


--WBsA/oQW3eTA3LlM--


Werbung