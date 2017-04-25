Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Linux



--===============3445036069494578730==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="WBsA/oQW3eTA3LlM"

Content-Disposition: inline





--WBsA/oQW3eTA3LlM

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3264-1

April 24, 2017



linux vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash under certain conditions.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream

Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-3.13.0-117-generic-lpae 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-3.13.0-117-lowlatency 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-3.13.0-117-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-117.164

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.117.127

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.117.127

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.117.127

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.117.127

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.117.127

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.117.127

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.117.127



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3264-1

CVE-2017-5986



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-117.164





--WBsA/oQW3eTA3LlM

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJY/rw1AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0CHsP+wRrL/7MfYUzay8ngh5mdc0h

6OXV+Da2OANanPcjZ7wNqWA4SzZZARD5CAnYkjwyx8q3WfWjhaoY2sCzg4RL6/rs

SQ1LgQ0hWYHa3ud8vJIemRS0qw5mlfzNZLtAlYRvjf6uHY4WEJ+41ynPqQYacmyW

E2yRP76YXlGKIoY2oqEX/Muo0oeEmnRPdGPDCtTV27HmsTKhszf/yqwh/I5SWrRA

rcdjc3RseWslxy34PA+aXuisO/AEBP966A+VY1aFb1fNyEuUTXizpUDzcjb3BF1V

xLK0nmGcDkRR8Wi/PbtCHKNAeaeSXI907DLc28FtMItDpK5vPFU1i9c2+zL8HPFS

5Mj6K2W6+iO9MZ0jh9Vr29/dkRy6qlAqXjquUFyvapDK2dDI5YiuxIjM1zgEPagc

xrmJ/EC5GooGXD1S8v+0jM460B+w6mM6tjpijn3H0X9KcJeLUVvDKQnv4EFwQ1Sl

gskwjj+Es9OLlNiKZH+3Ux7OOQWw6qrU6NHdl8w2a+9lr5B3dY16HDgBWETFHpnX

VXVJp7iADuZA9Vo/Ahkm0bGgIvanaesryQaFQBcz7bKrBNR/eLevo9C6Fc5hW6Hj

rakZZauQMWikcaXe6UmcWMt5gIn7WdOrei/NBXrXaKSJro4eNuA+YezsVPRAA7w9

lURxc+zeDCKnIJdrZ3aE

=Q5oF

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--WBsA/oQW3eTA3LlM--





--===============3445036069494578730==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============3445036069494578730==--

