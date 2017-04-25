Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3265-2

April 25, 2017



linux-lts-xenial vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3265-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



It was discovered that a use-after-free flaw existed in the filesystem

encryption subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-7374)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds access in the IPv6 Generic

Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunneling implementation in the Linux kernel.

An attacker could use this to possibly expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2017-5897)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IPv4 implementation in the Linux

kernel did not properly handle invalid IP options in some situations. An

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5970)



Gareth Evans discovered that the shm IPC subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly restrict mapping page zero. A local privileged attacker could

use this to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5669)



Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream

Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-5986)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle TCP

packets with the URG flag. A remote attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service. (CVE-2017-6214)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the LLC subsytem in the Linux kernel did

not properly set up a destructor in certain situations. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-6345)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the AF_PACKET handling

code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial

of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-6346)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IP layer in the Linux kernel made

improper assumptions about internal data layout when performing checksums.

A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-6347)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered race conditions in the Infrared (IrDA) subsystem

in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (deadlock). (CVE-2017-6348)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic 4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic-lpae 4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-75-lowlatency 4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.75.62

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.75.62

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.75.62

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.75.62

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.75.62

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.75.62



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3265-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3265-1

CVE-2017-5669, CVE-2017-5897, CVE-2017-5970, CVE-2017-5986,

CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2017-6345, CVE-2017-6346, CVE-2017-6347,

CVE-2017-6348, CVE-2017-7374



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-75.96~14.04.1





