Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3265-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 06:41
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3265-1
April 25, 2017

linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors

Details:

It was discovered that a use-after-free flaw existed in the filesystem
encryption subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-7374)

Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds access in the IPv6 Generic
Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunneling implementation in the Linux kernel.
An attacker could use this to possibly expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-5897)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IPv4 implementation in the Linux
kernel did not properly handle invalid IP options in some situations. An
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5970)

Gareth Evans discovered that the shm IPC subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly restrict mapping page zero. A local privileged attacker could
use this to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5669)

Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream
Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A
local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
(CVE-2017-5986)

Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle TCP
packets with the URG flag. A remote attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service. (CVE-2017-6214)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the LLC subsytem in the Linux kernel did
not properly set up a destructor in certain situations. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-6345)

It was discovered that a race condition existed in the AF_PACKET handling
code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial
of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-6346)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IP layer in the Linux kernel made
improper assumptions about internal data layout when performing checksums.
A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash)
or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-6347)

Dmitry Vyukov discovered race conditions in the Infrared (IrDA) subsystem
in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (deadlock). (CVE-2017-6348)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1012-gke      4.4.0-1012.12
  linux-image-4.4.0-1016-aws      4.4.0-1016.25
  linux-image-4.4.0-1054-raspi2   4.4.0-1054.61
  linux-image-4.4.0-1057-snapdragon  4.4.0-1057.61
  linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic    4.4.0-75.96
  linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic-lpae  4.4.0-75.96
  linux-image-4.4.0-75-lowlatency  4.4.0-75.96
  linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-e500mc  4.4.0-75.96
  linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-smp  4.4.0-75.96
  linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc64-smp  4.4.0-75.96
  linux-image-aws                 4.4.0.1016.19
  linux-image-generic             4.4.0.75.81
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.4.0.75.81
  linux-image-gke                 4.4.0.1012.14
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.4.0.75.81
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      4.4.0.75.81
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         4.4.0.75.81
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       4.4.0.75.81
  linux-image-raspi2              4.4.0.1054.55
  linux-image-snapdragon          4.4.0.1057.50

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3265-1
  CVE-2017-5669, CVE-2017-5897, CVE-2017-5970, CVE-2017-5986,
  CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2017-6345, CVE-2017-6346, CVE-2017-6347,
  CVE-2017-6348, CVE-2017-7374

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-75.96
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1016.25
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1012.12
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1054.61
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1057.61


