Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============5174790808835953465==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="ahP6B03r4gLOj5uD"

Content-Disposition: inline





--ahP6B03r4gLOj5uD

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3265-1

April 25, 2017



linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems

- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors



Details:



It was discovered that a use-after-free flaw existed in the filesystem

encryption subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-7374)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds access in the IPv6 Generic

Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunneling implementation in the Linux kernel.

An attacker could use this to possibly expose sensitive information.

(CVE-2017-5897)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IPv4 implementation in the Linux

kernel did not properly handle invalid IP options in some situations. An

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5970)



Gareth Evans discovered that the shm IPC subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly restrict mapping page zero. A local privileged attacker could

use this to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5669)



Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream

Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A

local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-5986)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle TCP

packets with the URG flag. A remote attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service. (CVE-2017-6214)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the LLC subsytem in the Linux kernel did

not properly set up a destructor in certain situations. A local attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-6345)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the AF_PACKET handling

code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial

of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-6346)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IP layer in the Linux kernel made

improper assumptions about internal data layout when performing checksums.

A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-6347)



Dmitry Vyukov discovered race conditions in the Infrared (IrDA) subsystem

in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (deadlock). (CVE-2017-6348)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1012-gke 4.4.0-1012.12

linux-image-4.4.0-1016-aws 4.4.0-1016.25

linux-image-4.4.0-1054-raspi2 4.4.0-1054.61

linux-image-4.4.0-1057-snapdragon 4.4.0-1057.61

linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic 4.4.0-75.96

linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic-lpae 4.4.0-75.96

linux-image-4.4.0-75-lowlatency 4.4.0-75.96

linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-75.96

linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-75.96

linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-75.96

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1016.19

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.75.81

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.75.81

linux-image-gke 4.4.0.1012.14

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.75.81

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.75.81

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.75.81

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.75.81

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1054.55

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1057.50



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3265-1

CVE-2017-5669, CVE-2017-5897, CVE-2017-5970, CVE-2017-5986,

CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2017-6345, CVE-2017-6346, CVE-2017-6347,

CVE-2017-6348, CVE-2017-7374



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-75.96

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1016.25

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1012.12

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1054.61

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1057.61





--ahP6B03r4gLOj5uD

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJY/rzGAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0MjMP/A7dn3Wpw+GFoKHLhh0GYwnA

PJ4VxQKEbHLx85qzBY/2MISKugQluaTbCSfOb89l9iHhnfdbPn9FBFOWJItEOWDI

JBgWkQHA4ZBHZAh/43BK5imHvo0K0cTp9qi/XhnMmHXhwFT7d3Qf28GIOnmHx/H9

1cVaTt0oJdI0oOW1U4Fe8bbO5Pre1uxoJ7B1USQl9B4dfBg0ENxqAELGtGZY+Lbq

DuDfAjZo4v6Nm2npxDuNql+acEUsZ/a7OURLTvqnIAjPPVqVgOubsf6A5IbxNydB

0dVYyVz+QblLEfMmqgaJzC04/gFLIpftf+FihmEML3XK/46uK8NTvLotlLswD3WD

x9r9OrTUvuj7UCTdYQv1YltIQltoCMBvGLu+y/z5GOFlOeGYPhgW9L9Omq4nmxwc

xrZSqwjMHbBOw/EG7eKEjQReMozG3UFdAMmlCS2lkJ7r+KK2C3O7Da8Ze7hEwNzc

BOUlYDwmCIf91q08vlveI8G9ml6xGPoIKMrgKYRUgcHgqOlxr2zZmTUw7N0lXuqK

xxwTLbzb4v/Wo4B/GCbfLOqpTaJ6aM1vmPne5XTOIZQ6PALCq78BzeCJ+2jZX9Ur

dwqZndkO231OueWdQRf++hoxbScTn/d6ggffZR6xAahHEBksVSpysX4N8npN5xEW

7U2Pk4iY+XG7zUGAxSTw

=NRqt

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ahP6B03r4gLOj5uD--





--===============5174790808835953465==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============5174790808835953465==--

