Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3265-1
April 25, 2017
linux, linux-aws, linux-gke, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-gke: Linux kernel for Google Container Engine (GKE) systems
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
It was discovered that a use-after-free flaw existed in the filesystem
encryption subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-7374)
Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds access in the IPv6 Generic
Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunneling implementation in the Linux kernel.
An attacker could use this to possibly expose sensitive information.
(CVE-2017-5897)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IPv4 implementation in the Linux
kernel did not properly handle invalid IP options in some situations. An
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5970)
Gareth Evans discovered that the shm IPC subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly restrict mapping page zero. A local privileged attacker could
use this to execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5669)
Alexander Popov discovered that a race condition existed in the Stream
Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP) implementation in the Linux kernel. A
local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
(CVE-2017-5986)
Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle TCP
packets with the URG flag. A remote attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service. (CVE-2017-6214)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the LLC subsytem in the Linux kernel did
not properly set up a destructor in certain situations. A local attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-6345)
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the AF_PACKET handling
code in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial
of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-6346)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the IP layer in the Linux kernel made
improper assumptions about internal data layout when performing checksums.
A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash)
or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-6347)
Dmitry Vyukov discovered race conditions in the Infrared (IrDA) subsystem
in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (deadlock). (CVE-2017-6348)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1012-gke 4.4.0-1012.12
linux-image-4.4.0-1016-aws 4.4.0-1016.25
linux-image-4.4.0-1054-raspi2 4.4.0-1054.61
linux-image-4.4.0-1057-snapdragon 4.4.0-1057.61
linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic 4.4.0-75.96
linux-image-4.4.0-75-generic-lpae 4.4.0-75.96
linux-image-4.4.0-75-lowlatency 4.4.0-75.96
linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-75.96
linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-75.96
linux-image-4.4.0-75-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-75.96
linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1016.19
linux-image-generic 4.4.0.75.81
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.75.81
linux-image-gke 4.4.0.1012.14
linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.75.81
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.75.81
linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.75.81
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.75.81
linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1054.55
linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1057.50
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3265-1
CVE-2017-5669, CVE-2017-5897, CVE-2017-5970, CVE-2017-5986,
CVE-2017-6214, CVE-2017-6345, CVE-2017-6346, CVE-2017-6347,
CVE-2017-6348, CVE-2017-7374
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-75.96
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1016.25
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gke/4.4.0-1012.12
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1054.61
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1057.61
