Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1124-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1124

Issue date: 2017-04-25

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5057 CVE-2017-5058 CVE-2017-5059

CVE-2017-5060 CVE-2017-5061 CVE-2017-5062

CVE-2017-5063 CVE-2017-5064 CVE-2017-5065

CVE-2017-5066 CVE-2017-5067 CVE-2017-5069

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 Supplementary.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).



This update upgrades Chromium to version 58.0.3029.81.



Security Fix(es):



* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A

web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,

execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by

the victim. (CVE-2017-5057, CVE-2017-5058, CVE-2017-5059, CVE-2017-5060,

CVE-2017-5061, CVE-2017-5062, CVE-2017-5063, CVE-2017-5064, CVE-2017-5065,

CVE-2017-5066, CVE-2017-5067, CVE-2017-5069)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443835 - CVE-2017-5057 chromium-browser: type confusion in pdfium

1443836 - CVE-2017-5058 chromium-browser: heap use after free in print preview

1443837 - CVE-2017-5059 chromium-browser: type confusion in blink

1443838 - CVE-2017-5060 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox

1443839 - CVE-2017-5061 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox

1443840 - CVE-2017-5062 chromium-browser: use after free in chrome apps

1443841 - CVE-2017-5063 chromium-browser: heap overflow in skia

1443845 - CVE-2017-5064 chromium-browser: use after free in blink

1443847 - CVE-2017-5065 chromium-browser: incorrect ui in blink

1443848 - CVE-2017-5066 chromium-browser: incorrect signature handing in

networking

1443849 - CVE-2017-5067 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox

1443850 - CVE-2017-5069 chromium-browser: cross-origin bypass in blink



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):



i386:

chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5057

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5058

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5059

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5060

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5061

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5062

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5063

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5064

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5065

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5066

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5067

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5069

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/04/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY/xN0XlSAg2UNWIIRAvX+AJ9JHIyPP81ntPxOc7WxkbEsmNCFcACcCmSf

QnqiczHQ1+J8yMv656p23mY=

=X2se

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

