Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1124-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1124
Issue date: 2017-04-25
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5057 CVE-2017-5058 CVE-2017-5059
CVE-2017-5060 CVE-2017-5061 CVE-2017-5062
CVE-2017-5063 CVE-2017-5064 CVE-2017-5065
CVE-2017-5066 CVE-2017-5067 CVE-2017-5069
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
This update upgrades Chromium to version 58.0.3029.81.
Security Fix(es):
* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,
execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by
the victim. (CVE-2017-5057, CVE-2017-5058, CVE-2017-5059, CVE-2017-5060,
CVE-2017-5061, CVE-2017-5062, CVE-2017-5063, CVE-2017-5064, CVE-2017-5065,
CVE-2017-5066, CVE-2017-5067, CVE-2017-5069)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1443835 - CVE-2017-5057 chromium-browser: type confusion in pdfium
1443836 - CVE-2017-5058 chromium-browser: heap use after free in print preview
1443837 - CVE-2017-5059 chromium-browser: type confusion in blink
1443838 - CVE-2017-5060 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
1443839 - CVE-2017-5061 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
1443840 - CVE-2017-5062 chromium-browser: use after free in chrome apps
1443841 - CVE-2017-5063 chromium-browser: heap overflow in skia
1443845 - CVE-2017-5064 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
1443847 - CVE-2017-5065 chromium-browser: incorrect ui in blink
1443848 - CVE-2017-5066 chromium-browser: incorrect signature handing in
networking
1443849 - CVE-2017-5067 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
1443850 - CVE-2017-5069 chromium-browser: cross-origin bypass in blink
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5057
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5058
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5059
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5060
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5062
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5063
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5064
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5065
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5067
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5069
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/04/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
