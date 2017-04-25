Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: RHSA-2017:1124-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 11:35
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5069
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5064
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5058
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5057
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5063
https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/04/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5067
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5060
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5065
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5062
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5059

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:1124-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1124
Issue date:        2017-04-25
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-5057 CVE-2017-5058 CVE-2017-5059 
                   CVE-2017-5060 CVE-2017-5061 CVE-2017-5062 
                   CVE-2017-5063 CVE-2017-5064 CVE-2017-5065 
                   CVE-2017-5066 CVE-2017-5067 CVE-2017-5069 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

This update upgrades Chromium to version 58.0.3029.81.

Security Fix(es):

* Multiple flaws were found in the processing of malformed web content. A
web page containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash,
execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by
the victim. (CVE-2017-5057, CVE-2017-5058, CVE-2017-5059, CVE-2017-5060,
CVE-2017-5061, CVE-2017-5062, CVE-2017-5063, CVE-2017-5064, CVE-2017-5065,
CVE-2017-5066, CVE-2017-5067, CVE-2017-5069)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1443835 - CVE-2017-5057 chromium-browser: type confusion in pdfium
1443836 - CVE-2017-5058 chromium-browser: heap use after free in print preview
1443837 - CVE-2017-5059 chromium-browser: type confusion in blink
1443838 - CVE-2017-5060 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
1443839 - CVE-2017-5061 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
1443840 - CVE-2017-5062 chromium-browser: use after free in chrome apps
1443841 - CVE-2017-5063 chromium-browser: heap overflow in skia
1443845 - CVE-2017-5064 chromium-browser: use after free in blink
1443847 - CVE-2017-5065 chromium-browser: incorrect ui in blink
1443848 - CVE-2017-5066 chromium-browser: incorrect signature handing in
 networking
1443849 - CVE-2017-5067 chromium-browser: url spoofing in omnibox
1443850 - CVE-2017-5069 chromium-browser: cross-origin bypass in blink

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-58.0.3029.81-1.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5057
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5058
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5059
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5060
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5061
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5062
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5063
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5064
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5065
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5066
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5067
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5069
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2017/04/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFY/xN0XlSAg2UNWIIRAvX+AJ9JHIyPP81ntPxOc7WxkbEsmNCFcACcCmSf
QnqiczHQ1+J8yMv656p23mY=
=X2se
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
