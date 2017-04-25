Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1125-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1125
Issue date: 2017-04-25
CVE Names: CVE-2017-2636
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2
Extended Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x,
x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A race condition flaw was found in the N_HLDC Linux kernel driver when
accessing n_hdlc.tbuf list that can lead to double free. A local,
unprivileged user able to set the HDLC line discipline on the tty device
could use this flaw to increase their privileges on the system.
(CVE-2017-2636, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Alexander Popov for reporting this issue.
Bug Fix(es):
* Previously, memory allocation in the libceph kernel module did not work
correctly. Consequently, the file system on a RADOS Block Device(RBD) could
become unresponsive in the situations under high memory pressure. With this
update, the underlying source code has been fixed, and the file system no
longer hangs in the described scenario. (BZ#1418314)
* Previously, the mpt3sas driver incorrectly checked the Transport Layer
Retries (TLR) state even on Redundant Array Of Independent Discs (RAID)
devices. Consequently, a kernel panic occurred when mpt3sas attempted to
read from the RAID devices. With this update, mpt3sas has been fixed to
check the TLR state only for non-RAID devices, and the kernel no longer
panics under the described circumstances. (BZ#1427453)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1428319 - CVE-2017-2636 kernel: Race condition access to n_hdlc.tbuf causes
double free in n_hdlc_release()
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2):
Source:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2):
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):
Source:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm
kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
kernel-kdump-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.2):
ppc64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2636
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
