Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1125-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1125

Issue date: 2017-04-25

CVE Names: CVE-2017-2636

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.2

Extended Update Support.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2) - noarch, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x,

x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.2) - ppc64, ppc64le, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A race condition flaw was found in the N_HLDC Linux kernel driver when

accessing n_hdlc.tbuf list that can lead to double free. A local,

unprivileged user able to set the HDLC line discipline on the tty device

could use this flaw to increase their privileges on the system.

(CVE-2017-2636, Important)



Red Hat would like to thank Alexander Popov for reporting this issue.



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, memory allocation in the libceph kernel module did not work

correctly. Consequently, the file system on a RADOS Block Device(RBD) could

become unresponsive in the situations under high memory pressure. With this

update, the underlying source code has been fixed, and the file system no

longer hangs in the described scenario. (BZ#1418314)



* Previously, the mpt3sas driver incorrectly checked the Transport Layer

Retries (TLR) state even on Redundant Array Of Independent Discs (RAID)

devices. Consequently, a kernel panic occurred when mpt3sas attempted to

read from the RAID devices. With this update, mpt3sas has been fixed to

check the TLR state only for non-RAID devices, and the kernel no longer

panics under the described circumstances. (BZ#1427453)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1428319 - CVE-2017-2636 kernel: Race condition access to n_hdlc.tbuf causes

double free in n_hdlc_release()



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional EUS (v. 7.2):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.2):



Source:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional EUS (v. 7.2):



ppc64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64le-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

kernel-tools-libs-devel-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-3.10.0-327.53.1.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2636

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFY/yLjXlSAg2UNWIIRAqhLAJ4yeRBPXI8Mw2pFH9gnViTV+M+e1wCePG5U

Gq9I7PU+yv9v90c1PA2m8yk=

=+Q5N

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





