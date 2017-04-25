|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Linux
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:1126-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 25. April 2017, 14:24
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2636
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1126-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1126
Issue date: 2017-04-25
CVE Names: CVE-2017-2636
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.2
Advanced Update Support.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2) - x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A race condition flaw was found in the N_HLDC Linux kernel driver when
accessing n_hdlc.tbuf list that can lead to double free. A local,
unprivileged user able to set the HDLC line discipline on the tty device
could use this flaw to increase their privileges on the system.
(CVE-2017-2636, Important)
Red Hat would like to thank Alexander Popov for reporting this issue.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1428319 - CVE-2017-2636 kernel: Race condition access to n_hdlc.tbuf causes
double free in n_hdlc_release()
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server AUS (v. 6.2):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
kernel-doc-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.noarch.rpm
kernel-firmware-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-devel-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-headers-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional AUS (v. 6.2):
Source:
kernel-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.src.rpm
x86_64:
kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-220.71.1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2636
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|