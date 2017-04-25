Login
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Samba
Name: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Samba
ID: USN-3267-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 14:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2619

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3267-1
April 25, 2017

samba vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.

Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix

Details:

Jann Horn discovered that Samba incorrectly handled symlinks. An
authenticated remote attacker could use this issue to access files on the
server outside of the exported directories.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  samba                           2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3267-1
  CVE-2017-2619

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.1



Werbung