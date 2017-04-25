Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Samba

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <80f60517-beaf-d765-8ba4-a5fb00100afa@canonical.com>

[USN-3267-1] Samba vulnerability



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3267-1

April 25, 2017



samba vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.



Software Description:

- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix



Details:



Jann Horn discovered that Samba incorrectly handled symlinks. An

authenticated remote attacker could use this issue to access files on the

server outside of the exported directories.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

samba 2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3267-1

CVE-2017-2619



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.1







iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJY/z1KAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6T7hMQAIDQYknR6oJPOHzH4qoSGpL+

jsCyKL/r+c+LOOyjH5ja995wNnxPLqtXJXldKdd6QiO+651VmzfgyhUEYTnODLLu

3R31xNMk2N+J7TDDnwyApuRQ9jegFiMestBvzy7yHCBgLSAU4m7DmFT+fC9pSRz+

2CuwrGEIm8cMvh2kDtODFP6QOQ9PXmd9aoQaM6HyVhZrXrlN7slL9+d+n1qoYNaU

KvDToEoP+ZJciTdFDyJ079S8QsNXx12xfYVA5AqxlibzVoEdT3kSq0bn6BJ90cth

pF1pXKAtTen2UsdDL3MZFGgcVKd3CNK6acZx4OYHtuWIzcgZq/6cZlcouDWAGnLw

+2VqTJWBs2m9hv5rlgbgMN7fk5JH4z5rU3Qg1sIA9Ux6bxDZ5fgB29yZ0tkkKSw4

Tt7x7stm4SG33IyohMA8uDrio3PiigSILHVRPy8LHgsGoXRiCsqwoH+NkUNK7Zl0

MqOFnvVTaXr50XhI9+Pi56nArk1Jo2q8dOQPoFFyJ5yLmOeVSmVztfyloGR/wUDR

NoWSVLByvm6WXkL9Kl0VjWYDFTC4iPTBtwh6hIUHKZFgVAcP5/G9WYsOWmjx4j85

XtdBHfqrG6KSw0k4WUl0RKfmv+wzHJBbyUtO/GjzDkoqpyMSv/1vRJTDWiB2y37u

UtvbRhAONhnyxf/GYDEU

=U0bp

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



