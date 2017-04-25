|
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Samba
|Name:
|Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in Samba
|ID:
|USN-3267-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Di, 25. April 2017, 14:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2619
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3267-1
April 25, 2017
samba vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Samba could be made to expose sensitive information over the network.
Software Description:
- samba: SMB/CIFS file, print, and login server for Unix
Details:
Jann Horn discovered that Samba incorrectly handled symlinks. An
authenticated remote attacker could use this issue to access files on the
server outside of the exported directories.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
samba 2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3267-1
CVE-2017-2619
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/samba/2:4.5.8+dfsg-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
