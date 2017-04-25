Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

[USN-3268-1] QEMU vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3268-1

April 25, 2017



qemu vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in QEMU.



Software Description:

- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer



Details:



Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU

device. An attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-10028)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the JAZZ RC4030 device. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-8667)



Jann Horn discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS directory

sharing. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

access files on the host file system outside of the shared directory and

possibly escalate their privileges. In the default installation, when QEMU

is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor

profile. (CVE-2016-9602)



Gerd Hoffmann discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Cirrus VGA

device when being used with a VNC connection. A privileged attacker inside

the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a

denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code on the host. In the

default installation, when QEMU is used with libvirt, attackers would be

isolated by the libvirt AppArmor profile. (CVE-2016-9603)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to leak

contents of host memory. (CVE-2016-9908)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU device. An

attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash,

resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9912, CVE-2017-5552,

CVE-2017-5578)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VirtFS directory sharing.

A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU

to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9914)



Jiang Xin and Wjjzhang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled SDHCI

device emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2017-5987)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB OHCI controller

emulation. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to hang, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2017-6505)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

qemu-system 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-arm 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-mips 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-misc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1

qemu-system-x86 1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1



After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual

machines to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3268-1

CVE-2016-10028, CVE-2016-8667, CVE-2016-9602, CVE-2016-9603,

CVE-2016-9908, CVE-2016-9912, CVE-2016-9914, CVE-2017-5552,

CVE-2017-5578, CVE-2017-5987, CVE-2017-6505



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.8+dfsg-3ubuntu2.1







