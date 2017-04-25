Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tigervnc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a66ca10c22

2017-04-25 12:28:36.811319

Name : tigervnc

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.7.1

Release : 4.fc24

URL : http://www.tigervnc.com

Summary : A TigerVNC remote display system

Description :

Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a remote display system which

allows you to view a computing 'desktop' environment not only on the

machine where it is running, but from anywhere on the Internet and

from a wide variety of machine architectures. This package contains a

client which will allow you to connect to other desktops running a VNC

server.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-7392 CVE-2017-7393 CVE-2017-7394 CVE-2017-7395

CVE-2017-7396. Add systemd unit file for Xvnc.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1438703 - CVE-2017-7396 tigervnc: SecurityServer and ClientServer

memory leaks

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438703

[ 2 ] Bug #1438701 - CVE-2017-7395 tigervnc: Integer overflow in

SMsgReader::readClientCutText

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438701

[ 3 ] Bug #1438700 - CVE-2017-7394 tigervnc: Server crash via long usernames

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438700

[ 4 ] Bug #1438697 - CVE-2017-7393 tigervnc: Double free via crafted fences

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438697

[ 5 ] Bug #1438694 - CVE-2017-7392 tigervnc: SSecurityVeNCrypt memory leak

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438694

