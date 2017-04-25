Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tigervnc
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in tigervnc
ID: FEDORA-2017-a66ca10c22
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 22:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7394
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7393
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7392
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7396
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7395

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a66ca10c22

2017-04-25 12:28:36.811319

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : tigervnc

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 1.7.1

Release     : 4.fc24

URL         : http://www.tigervnc.com

Summary     : A TigerVNC remote display system

Description :

Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a remote display system which

allows you to view a computing 'desktop' environment not only on the

machine where it is running, but from anywhere on the Internet and

from a wide variety of machine architectures.  This package contains a

client which will allow you to connect to other desktops running a VNC

server.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-7392 CVE-2017-7393 CVE-2017-7394 CVE-2017-7395

CVE-2017-7396.  Add systemd unit file for Xvnc.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1438703 - CVE-2017-7396 tigervnc: SecurityServer and ClientServer
 memory leaks

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438703

  [ 2 ] Bug #1438701 - CVE-2017-7395 tigervnc: Integer overflow in
 SMsgReader::readClientCutText

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438701

  [ 3 ] Bug #1438700 - CVE-2017-7394 tigervnc: Server crash via long usernames

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438700

  [ 4 ] Bug #1438697 - CVE-2017-7393 tigervnc: Double free via crafted fences

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438697

  [ 5 ] Bug #1438694 - CVE-2017-7392 tigervnc: SSecurityVeNCrypt memory leak

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1438694

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tigervnc' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
De­bi­an schließt FTP-Ser­ver

0
Li­nux­wo­chen Wien von 4. bis 6. Mai

0
Sys­te­mRes­cu­eCd 5.0.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Col­la­bo­ra Of­fice 5.3 er­schie­nen

2
Linux Foun­da­ti­on grün­det EdgeX Found­ry für Un­ter­neh­mens-In­ter­net der Dinge

2
OpenLa­ra – Lara Croft im Web­brow­ser

13
Ubu­ntu Touch: Ab Juni keine Up­dates mehr

20
»A­tom«-E­di­tor ge­winnt an Ge­schwin­dig­keit

1
Me­tron und Fi­ne­r­act wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te der Apa­che Soft­ware Foun­da­ti­on

3
Ubu­ntu 17.10 soll »Art­ful Aard­var­k« hei­ßen
 
Werbung