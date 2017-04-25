Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tigervnc

Name : tigervnc
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.7.1
Release : 4.fc24
URL : http://www.tigervnc.com Summary : A TigerVNC remote display system
Description :
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a remote display system which
allows you to view a computing 'desktop' environment not only on the
machine where it is running, but from anywhere on the Internet and
from a wide variety of machine architectures. This package contains a
client which will allow you to connect to other desktops running a VNC
server.