|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in collectd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in collectd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-6b639afc9c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 25. April 2017, 22:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7401
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-6b639afc9c
2017-04-25 12:28:36.811916
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : collectd
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 5.6.2
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://collectd.org/
Summary : Statistics collection daemon for filling RRD files
Description :
collectd is a daemon which collects system performance statistics periodically
and provides mechanisms to store the values in a variety of ways,
for example in RRD files.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Fix CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect interaction of
parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions. This is a bug in the
network plugin.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1439674 - CVE-2017-7401 collectd: Infinite loop due to incorrect
interaction of parse_packet() and parse_part_sign_sha256() functions
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1439674
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade collectd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|