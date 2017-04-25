Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-87e23bcc34

2017-04-25 12:28:36.813141

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : firefox

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 53.0

Release : 2.fc24

URL : https://www.mozilla.org/firefox/

Summary : Mozilla Firefox Web browser

Description :

Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser, designed for standards

compliance, performance and portability.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



- update to latest upstream (53.0)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program.

su -c 'dnf upgrade firefox' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

