Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
Datum: Di, 25. April 2017, 22:43
Name        : java-1.8.0-openjdk

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 1.8.0.131

Release     : 1.b12.fc25

URL         : http://openjdk.java.net/

Summary     : OpenJDK Runtime Environment

Description :

The OpenJDK runtime environment.



Update Information:



Updated to latest security release u131

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

