Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1102-1

Rating: important

Cross-References: CVE-2004-0230 CVE-2012-6704 CVE-2013-6368

CVE-2015-1350 CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2015-8962

CVE-2015-8964 CVE-2016-10088 CVE-2016-3841

CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097

CVE-2016-7117 CVE-2016-7910 CVE-2016-7911

CVE-2016-7916 CVE-2016-8399 CVE-2016-8632

CVE-2016-8633 CVE-2016-8646 CVE-2016-9555

CVE-2016-9576 CVE-2016-9685 CVE-2016-9756

CVE-2016-9793 CVE-2016-9794 CVE-2017-5551



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that solves 27 vulnerabilities and has 114 fixes

is now available.



Description:





The SLE-11 SP4 kernel was updated to 3.0.101.rt130-68 to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-5551: The simple_set_acl function in fs/posix_acl.c in the

Linux kernel preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call involving a

tmpfs filesystem, which allowed local users to gain group privileges by

leveraging the existence of a setgid program with restrictions on

execute permissions. NOTE: this vulnerability exists because of an

incomplete fix for CVE-2016-7097 (bnc#1021258).

- CVE-2016-7097: posix_acl: Clear SGID bit when setting file permissions

(bsc#995968).

- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not

properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS

option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary

kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by

leveraging access to a /dev/sg device, related to block/bsg.c and

drivers/scsi/sg.c. NOTE: this vulnerability exists because of an

incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9576 (bnc#1017710).

- CVE-2016-5696: TCP, when using a large Window Size, made it easier for

remote attackers to guess sequence numbers and cause a denial of service

(connection loss) to persistent TCP connections by repeatedly injecting

a TCP RST packet, especially in protocols that use long-lived

connections, such as BGP (bnc#989152).

- CVE-2015-1350: Denial of service in notify_change for filesystem xattrs

(bsc#914939).

- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the

Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum

fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users

to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer

overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).

- CVE-2016-8399: An elevation of privilege vulnerability in the kernel

networking subsystem could have enabled a local malicious application to

execute arbitrary code within the context of the kernel. This issue is

rated as Moderate because it first requires compromising a privileged

process and current compiler optimizations restrict access to the

vulnerable code. (bnc#1014746).

- CVE-2016-9793: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory

corruption and system crash)

or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the

CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the

(1) SO_SNDBUFFORCE or (2) SO_RCVBUFFORCE option (bnc#1013531).

- CVE-2012-6704: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the

Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory

corruption and system crash)

or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the

CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the

(1) SO_SNDBUF or (2) SO_RCVBUF option (bnc#1013542).

- CVE-2016-9756: arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in the Linux kernel did not

properly initialize Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases, which

allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack

memory via a crafted application (bnc#1013038).

- CVE-2016-9576: splice: introduce FMODE_SPLICE_READ and

FMODE_SPLICE_WRITE (bsc#1013604)

- CVE-2016-9794: ALSA: pcm : Call kill_fasync() in stream lock

(bsc#1013533)

- CVE-2016-3841: KABI workaround for ipv6: add complete rcu protection

around np->opt (bsc#992566).

- CVE-2016-9685: Multiple memory leaks in error paths in

fs/xfs/xfs_attr_list.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause

a denial of service (memory consumption) via crafted XFS filesystem

operations (bnc#1012832).

- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function

in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system

crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).

- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in

the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which

allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP

data (bnc#1011685).

- CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop

function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop

operation even if the corresponding start operation had failed

(bnc#1010716).

- CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in

block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).

- CVE-2013-6368: The KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (system crash) via a

VAPIC synchronization operation involving a page-end address

(bnc#853052).

- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in

drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data

structure (bnc#1010507).

- CVE-2016-7916: Revert "proc: prevent accessing

/proc/<PID>/environ until

it's ready (bsc#1010467)"

- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the

Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by

attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that

has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).

- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel before 4.8.7,

in certain unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to

execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).

- CVE-2016-7042: KEYS: Fix short sprintf buffer in /proc/keys show

function (bsc#1004517).

- CVE-2015-8956: Bluetooth: Fix potential NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind

callback (bsc#1003925).

- CVE-2016-7117: net: Fix use after free in the recvmmsg exit path

(bsc#1003077).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- blacklist.conf: 45f13df be2net: Enable Wake-On-LAN from shutdown for

Skyhawk

- blacklist.conf: c9cc599 net/mlx4_core: Fix QUERY FUNC CAP flags



- 8250_pci: Fix potential use-after-free in error path (bsc#1013070).

- IB/mlx4: Fix error flow when sending mads under SRIOV (bsc#786036).

- IB/mlx4: Fix incorrect MC join state bit-masking on SR-IOV (bsc#786036).

- IB/mlx4: Fix memory leak if QP creation failed (bsc#786036).

- IB/mlx4: Fix potential deadlock when sending mad to wire (bsc#786036).

- IB/mlx4: Forbid using sysfs to change RoCE pkeys (bsc#786036).

- IB/mlx4: Use correct subnet-prefix in QP1 mads under SR-IOV (bsc#786036).

- apparmor: fix IRQ stack overflow during free_profile (bsc#1009875).

- arch/powerpc: Remove duplicate/redundant Altivec entries (bsc#967716).

- be2net: Do not leak iomapped memory on removal (bug#925065).

- block_dev: do not test bdev->bd_contains when it is not stable

(bsc#1008557).

- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).

- bnx2x: Correct ringparam estimate when DOWN (bsc#1020214).

- bnx2x: fix lockdep splat (bsc#908684).

- cifs: revert fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655)

- config.conf: add bigmem flavour on ppc64

- cpumask, nodemask: implement cpumask/nodemask_pr_args() (bnc1003866).

- cpumask_set_cpu_local_first => cpumask_local_spread, lament

(bug#919382).

- crypto: add ghash-generic in the supported.conf(bsc#1016824)

- crypto: aesni - Add support for 192 & 256 bit keys to AESNI RFC4106

(bsc#913387, #bsc1016831).

- dm space map metadata: fix sm_bootstrap_get_nr_blocks()

- dm thin: fix race condition when destroying thin pool workqueue

- dm: do not call dm_sync_table() when creating new devices (bnc#901809,

bsc#1008893).

- drm/mgag200: Added support for the new deviceID for G200eW3 (bnc#1019348)

- ext3: Avoid premature failure of ext3_has_free_blocks() (bsc#1016668).

- ext4: do not leave i_crtime.tv_sec uninitialized (bsc#1013018).

- ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1013018).

- fs/cifs: Compare prepaths when comparing superblocks (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix memory leaks in cifs_do_mount() (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Fix regression which breaks DFS mounting (bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: Move check for prefix path to within cifs_get_root()

(bsc#799133).

- fs/cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name (bsc#963655,

bsc#979681).

- fs/cifs: make share unaccessible at root level mountable (bsc#799133).

- futex: Acknowledge a new waiter in counter before plist (bsc#851603).

- futex: Drop refcount if requeue_pi() acquired the rtmutex (bsc#851603).

- hpilo: Add support for iLO5 (bsc#999101).

- hv: do not lose pending heartbeat vmbus packets (bnc#1006919).

- hv: vmbus: avoid scheduling in interrupt context in

vmbus_initiate_unload() (bnc#986337).

- hv: vmbus: avoid wait_for_completion() on crash (bnc#986337).

- hv: vmbus: do not loose HVMSG_TIMER_EXPIRED messages (bnc#986337).

- hv: vmbus: do not send CHANNELMSG_UNLOAD on pre-Win2012R2 hosts

(bnc#986337).

- hv: vmbus: handle various crash scenarios (bnc#986337).

- hv: vmbus: remove code duplication in message handling (bnc#986337).

- hv: vss: run only on supported host versions (bnc#986337).

- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bsc#909484).

- ibmveth: calculate gso_segs for large packets (bsc#1019165, bsc#1019148).

- ibmveth: set correct gso_size and gso_type (bsc#1019165, bsc#1019148).

- igb: Enable SR-IOV configuration via PCI sysfs interface (bsc#909491).

- igb: Fix NULL assignment to incorrect variable in igb_reset_q_vector

(bsc#795297).

- igb: Fix oops caused by missing queue pairing (bsc#909491).

- igb: Fix oops on changing number of rings (bsc#909491).

- igb: Remove unnecessary flag setting in igb_set_flag_queue_pairs()

(bsc#909491).

- igb: Unpair the queues when changing the number of queues (bsc#909491).

- ipv6: replacing a rt6_info needs to purge possible propagated rt6_infos

too (bsc#865783).

- kabi-fix for flock_owner addition (bsc#998689).

- kexec: add a kexec_crash_loaded() function (bsc#973691).

- kvm: APIC: avoid instruction emulation for EOI writes (bsc#989680).

- kvm: Distangle eventfd code from irqchip (bsc#989680).

- kvm: Iterate over only vcpus that are preempted (bsc#989680).

- kvm: Record the preemption status of vcpus using preempt notifiers

(bsc#989680).

- kvm: VMX: Pass vcpu to __vmx_complete_interrupts (bsc#989680).

- kvm: fold kvm_pit_timer into kvm_kpit_state (bsc#989680).

- kvm: make processes waiting on vcpu mutex killable (bsc#989680).

- kvm: nVMX: Add preemption timer support (bsc#989680).

- kvm: remove a wrong hack of delivery PIT intr to vcpu0 (bsc#989680).

- kvm: use symbolic constant for nr interrupts (bsc#989680).

- kvm: x86: Remove support for reporting coalesced APIC IRQs (bsc#989680).

- kvm: x86: Run PIT work in own kthread (bsc#989680).

- kvm: x86: limit difference between kvmclock updates (bsc#989680).

- kvm: x86: only channel 0 of the i8254 is linked to the HPET (bsc#960689).

- lib/vsprintf: implement bitmap printing through '%*pb[l]'

(bnc#1003866).

- libata: introduce ata_host->n_tags to avoid oops on SAS controllers

(bsc#871728).

- libata: remove n_tags to avoid kABI breakage (bsc#871728).

- libata: support the ata host which implements a queue depth less than 32

(bsc#871728)

- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS

response (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).

- libfc: Update rport reference counting (bsc#953233).

- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).

- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).

- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).

- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).

- locking/mutex: Explicitly mark task as running after wakeup

(bsc#1012411).

- md/raid10: Fix memory leak when raid10 reshape completes

- md/raid10: always set reshape_safe when initializing reshape_position

- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).

- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).

- md: fix problem when adding device to read-only array with bitmap

(bnc#771065).

- memstick: mspro_block: add missing curly braces (bsc#1016688).

- mlx4: add missing braces in verify_qp_parameters (bsc#786036).

- mm, vmscan: Do not wait for page writeback for GFP_NOFS allocations

(bnc#763198).

- mm/memory.c: actually remap enough memory (bnc#1005903).

- mm/memory_hotplug.c: check for missing sections in

test_pages_in_a_zone() (bnc#961589).

- mm: fix crashes from mbind() merging vmas (bnc#1005877).

- mm: fix sleeping function warning from __put_anon_vma (bnc#1005857).

- dcache: move the call of __d_drop(anon) into

__d_materialise_unique(dentry, anon) (bsc#984194).

- mpi: Fix NULL ptr dereference in mpi_powm() [ver #3] (bsc#1011820).

- mremap: enforce rmap src/dst vma ordering in case of vma_merge()

succeeding in copy_vma() (bsc#1008645).

- mshyperv: fix recognition of Hyper-V guest crash MSR's (bnc#986337).

- net/mlx4: Copy/set only sizeof struct mlx4_eqe bytes (bsc#786036).

- net/mlx4_core: Allow resetting VF admin mac to zero (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Avoid returning success in case of an error flow

(bsc#786036).

- net/mlx4_core: Do not BUG_ON during reset when PCI is offline

(bsc#924708).

- net/mlx4_core: Do not access comm channel if it has not yet been

initialized (bsc#924708 bsc#786036).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix error message deprecation for ConnectX-2 cards

(bug#919382).

- net/mlx4_core: Fix the resource-type enum in res tracker to conform to

FW spec (bsc#786036).

- net/mlx4_core: Implement pci_resume callback (bsc#924708).

- net/mlx4_core: Update the HCA core clock frequency after INIT_PORT

(bug#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Choose time-stamping shift value according to HW frequency

(bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Fix HW timestamp init issue upon system startup

(bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: Fix potential deadlock in port statistics flow (bsc#786036).

- net/mlx4_en: Move filters cleanup to a proper location (bsc#786036).

- net/mlx4_en: Remove dependency between timestamping capability and

service_task (bsc#919382).

- net/mlx4_en: fix spurious timestamping callbacks (bsc#919382).

- netfilter: ipv4: defrag: set local_df flag on defragmented skb

(bsc#907611).

- netfront: do not truncate grant references.

- netvsc: fix incorrect receive checksum offloading (bnc#1006917).

- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation

voluntarily (bsc#1007944).

- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).

- nfsv4.1: Fix an NFSv4.1 state renewal regression (bnc#863873).

- nfsv4: Cap the transport reconnection timer at 1/2 lease period

(bsc#1014410).

- nfsv4: Cleanup the setting of the nfs4 lease period (bsc#1014410).

- nfsv4: Handle timeouts correctly when probing for lease validity

(bsc#1014410).

- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a

nfs4_state (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of

lock_owner (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is

one (bnc#998689).

- nvme: Automatic namespace rescan (bsc#1017686).

- nvme: Metadata format support (bsc#1017686).

- ocfs2: fix BUG_ON() in ocfs2_ci_checkpointed() (bnc#1019783).

- oom: print nodemask in the oom report (bnc#1003866).

- pci_ids: Add PCI device ID functions 3 and 4 for newer F15h models

- pm / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends

(bnc#860441).

- posix-timers: Remove remaining uses of tasklist_lock (bnc#997401).

- posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock for task clock

sample (bnc#997401).

- posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock on timer

deletion (bnc#997401).

- powerpc/64: Fix incorrect return value from __copy_tofrom_user

(bsc#1005896).

- powerpc/MSI: Fix race condition in tearing down MSI interrupts

(bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc/mm/hash64: Fix subpage protection with 4K HPTE config

(bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc/mm: Add 64TB support (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Change the swap encoding in pte (bsc#973203).

- powerpc/mm: Convert virtual address to vpn (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Fix hash computation function (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Increase the slice range to 64TB (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Make KERN_VIRT_SIZE not dependend on PGTABLE_RANGE

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Make some of the PGTABLE_RANGE dependency explicit

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Replace open coded CONTEXT_BITS value

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Simplify hpte_decode (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Update VSID allocation documentation

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Use 32bit array for slb cache (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Use hpt_va to compute virtual address

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/mm: Use the required number of VSID bits in slbmte

(bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc/numa: Fix multiple bugs in memory_hotplug_max() (bsc#1010201,

[2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc/pseries: Use H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec

(bsc#1003813).

- powerpc: Add ability to build little endian kernels (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Avoid load of static chain register when calling nested

functions through a pointer on 64bit (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Build fix for powerpc KVM (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: Do not build assembly files with ABIv2 (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Do not use ELFv2 ABI to build the kernel (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Fix 64 bit builds with binutils 2.24 (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Fix error when cross building TAGS & cscope (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Make VSID_BITS* dependency explicit (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: Make the vdso32 also build big-endian (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Move kdump default base address to half RMO size on 64bit

(bsc#1003344).

- powerpc: Remove altivec fix for gcc versions before 4.0 (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Remove buggy 9-year-old test for binutils < 2.12.1

(bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Rename USER_ESID_BITS* to ESID_BITS* (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: Require gcc 4.0 on 64-bit (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: Update kernel VSID range (bsc#928138,fate#319026).

- powerpc: blacklist fixes for unsupported subarchitectures ppc32 only:

6e0fdf9af216 powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PMAC'

obscure hardware: f7e9e3583625 powerpc: Fix missing L2 cache size in

/sys/devices/system/cpu

- powerpc: dtc is required to build dtb files (bsc#967716).

- powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PPC_CPU' (bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04]

Pending

Base Kernel Fixes).

- powerpc: scan_features() updates incorrect bits for REAL_LE

(bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).

- printk/sched: Introduce special printk_sched() for those awkward

(bsc#1013042, bsc#996541, bsc#1015878).

- ptrace: __ptrace_may_access() should not deny sub-threads (bsc#1012851).

- qlcnic: fix a loop exit condition better (bsc#909350).

- qlcnic: fix a timeout loop (bsc#909350)

- qlcnic: use the correct ring in qlcnic_83xx_process_rcv_ring_diag()

(bnc#800999).

- reiserfs: fix race in prealloc discard (bsc#987576).

- rpm/constraints.in: Bump ppc64 disk requirements to fix OBS builds again

- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Export a make-stderr.log file (bsc#1012422)

- rpm/package-descriptions: add -bigmem description

- rt2x00: fix rfkill regression on rt2500pci (bnc#748806).

- s390/cio: fix accidental interrupt enabling during resume (bnc#1003677,

LTC#147606).

- s390/time: LPAR offset handling (bnc#1003677, LTC#146920).

- s390/time: move PTFF definitions (bnc#1003677, LTC#146920).

- scsi: lpfc: Set elsiocb contexts to NULL after freeing it (bsc#996557).

- scsi: lpfc: avoid double free of resource identifiers (bsc#989896).

- scsi: zfcp: spin_lock_irqsave() is not nestable (bsc#1003677,LTC#147374).

- scsi_error: count medium access timeout only once per EH run

(bsc#993832).

- scsi_error: fixup crash in scsi_eh_reset (bsc#993832)

- serial: 8250_pci: Detach low-level driver during PCI error recovery

(bsc#1013070).

- sfc: on MC reset, clear PIO buffer linkage in TXQs (bsc#909618).

- softirq: sirq threads raising another sirq delegate to the proper thread

Otherwise, high priority timer threads expend cycles precessing other

sirqs, potentially increasing wakeup latencies as thes process sirqs at

a priority other than the priority specified by the user.

- sunrpc/cache: drop reference when sunrpc_cache_pipe_upcall() detects a

race (bnc#803320).

- sunrpc: Enforce an upper limit on the number of cached credentials

(bsc#1012917).

- sunrpc: Fix reconnection timeouts (bsc#1014410).

- sunrpc: Fix two issues with drop_caches and the sunrpc auth cache

(bsc#1012917).

- sunrpc: Limit the reconnect backoff timer to the max RPC message timeout

(bsc#1014410).

- tcp: fix inet6_csk_route_req() for link-local addresses (bsc#1010175).

- tcp: pass fl6 to inet6_csk_route_req() (bsc#1010175).

- tcp: plug dst leak in tcp_v6_conn_request() (bsc#1010175).

- tcp: use inet6_csk_route_req() in tcp_v6_send_synack() (bsc#1010175).

- tg3: Avoid NULL pointer dereference in tg3_io_error_detected()

(bsc#908458).

- tg3: Fix temperature reporting (bnc#790588).

- tty: Signal SIGHUP before hanging up ldisc (bnc#989764).

- usb: console: fix potential use after free (bsc#1015817).

- usb: console: fix uninitialised ldisc semaphore (bsc#1015817).

- usb: cp210x: Corrected USB request type definitions (bsc#1015932).

- usb: cp210x: relocate private data from USB interface to port

(bsc#1015932).

- usb: cp210x: work around cp2108 GET_LINE_CTL bug (bsc#1015932).

- usb: ftdi_sio: fix null deref at port probe (bsc#1015796).

- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices

(bsc#922634).

- usb: hub: Fix unbalanced reference count/memory leak/deadlocks

(bsc#968010).

- usb: ipaq.c: fix a timeout loop (bsc#1015848).

- usb: opticon: fix non-atomic allocation in write path (bsc#1015803).

- usb: option: fix runtime PM handling (bsc#1015752).

- usb: serial: cp210x: add 16-bit register access functions (bsc#1015932).

- usb: serial: cp210x: add 8-bit and 32-bit register access functions

(bsc#1015932).

- usb: serial: cp210x: add new access functions for large registers

(bsc#1015932).

- usb: serial: cp210x: fix hardware flow-control disable (bsc#1015932).

- usb: serial: fix potential use-after-free after failed probe

(bsc#1015828).

- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in attach error path

(bsc#1016505).

- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in probe error path

(bsc#1016505).

- usb: serial: keyspan: fix use-after-free in probe error path

(bsc#1016520).

- usb: sierra: fix AA deadlock in open error path (bsc#1015561).

- usb: sierra: fix remote wakeup (bsc#1015561).

- usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak in resume error path (bsc#1015561).

- usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak on disconnect (bsc#1015561).

- usb: sierra: fix use after free at suspend/resume (bsc#1015561).

- usb: usb_wwan: fix potential blocked I/O after resume (bsc#1015760).

- usb: usb_wwan: fix race between write and resume (bsc#1015760).

- usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak at shutdown (bsc#1015760).

- usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak in write error path (bsc#1015760).

- usb: usb_wwan: fix write and suspend race (bsc#1015760).

- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).

- usblp: do not set TASK_INTERRUPTIBLE before lock (bsc#1015844).

- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).

- x86, amd_nb: Clarify F15h, model 30h GART and L3 support

- x86/MCE/intel: Cleanup CMCI storm logic (bsc#929141).

- x86/asm/traps: Disable tracing and kprobes in fixup_bad_iret and

sync_regs (bsc#909077).

- x86/cpu/amd: Set X86_FEATURE_EXTD_APICID for future processors

- x86/gart: Check for GART support before accessing GART registers

- xenbus: do not invoke ->is_ready() for most device states (bsc#987333).

- zcrypt: Fix hang condition on crypto card config-off (bsc#1016320).

- zcrypt: Fix invalid domain response handling (bsc#1016320).

- zfcp: Fix erratic device offline during EH (bsc#993832).

- zfcp: close window with unblocked rport during rport gone (bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: fix D_ID field with actual value on tracing SAN responses

(bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: fix ELS/GS request&response length for hardware data router

(bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: fix payload trace length for SAN request&response (bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: restore tracing of handle for port and LUN with HBA records

(bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: restore: Dont use 0 to indicate invalid LUN in rec trace

(bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: retain trace level for SCSI and HBA FSF response records

(bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: trace full payload of all SAN records (req,resp,iels)

(bnc#1003677).

- zfcp: trace on request for open and close of WKA port (bnc#1003677).





