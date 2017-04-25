Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1102-1
Rating: important
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
An update that solves 27 vulnerabilities and has 114 fixes
is now available.
Description:
The SLE-11 SP4 kernel was updated to 3.0.101.rt130-68 to receive various
security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-5551: The simple_set_acl function in fs/posix_acl.c in the
Linux kernel preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call involving a
tmpfs filesystem, which allowed local users to gain group privileges by
leveraging the existence of a setgid program with restrictions on
execute permissions. NOTE: this vulnerability exists because of an
incomplete fix for CVE-2016-7097 (bnc#1021258).
- CVE-2016-7097: posix_acl: Clear SGID bit when setting file permissions
(bsc#995968).
- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not
properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS
option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary
kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by
leveraging access to a /dev/sg device, related to block/bsg.c and
drivers/scsi/sg.c. NOTE: this vulnerability exists because of an
incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9576 (bnc#1017710).
- CVE-2016-5696: TCP, when using a large Window Size, made it easier for
remote attackers to guess sequence numbers and cause a denial of service
(connection loss) to persistent TCP connections by repeatedly injecting
a TCP RST packet, especially in protocols that use long-lived
connections, such as BGP (bnc#989152).
- CVE-2015-1350: Denial of service in notify_change for filesystem xattrs
(bsc#914939).
- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the
Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum
fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer
overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bnc#1008831).
- CVE-2016-8399: An elevation of privilege vulnerability in the kernel
networking subsystem could have enabled a local malicious application to
execute arbitrary code within the context of the kernel. This issue is
rated as Moderate because it first requires compromising a privileged
process and current compiler optimizations restrict access to the
vulnerable code. (bnc#1014746).
- CVE-2016-9793: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
corruption and system crash)
or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the
CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the
(1) SO_SNDBUFFORCE or (2) SO_RCVBUFFORCE option (bnc#1013531).
- CVE-2012-6704: The sock_setsockopt function in net/core/sock.c in the
Linux kernel mishandled negative values of sk_sndbuf and sk_rcvbuf,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (memory
corruption and system crash)
or possibly have unspecified other impact by leveraging the
CAP_NET_ADMIN capability for a crafted setsockopt system call with the
(1) SO_SNDBUF or (2) SO_RCVBUF option (bnc#1013542).
- CVE-2016-9756: arch/x86/kvm/emulate.c in the Linux kernel did not
properly initialize Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases, which
allowed local users to obtain sensitive information from kernel stack
memory via a crafted application (bnc#1013038).
- CVE-2016-9576: splice: introduce FMODE_SPLICE_READ and
FMODE_SPLICE_WRITE (bsc#1013604)
- CVE-2016-9794: ALSA: pcm : Call kill_fasync() in stream lock
(bsc#1013533)
- CVE-2016-3841: KABI workaround for ipv6: add complete rcu protection
around np->opt (bsc#992566).
- CVE-2016-9685: Multiple memory leaks in error paths in
fs/xfs/xfs_attr_list.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause
a denial of service (memory consumption) via crafted XFS filesystem
operations (bnc#1012832).
- CVE-2015-8962: Double free vulnerability in the sg_common_write function
in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (memory corruption and system
crash) by detaching a device during an SG_IO ioctl call (bnc#1010501).
- CVE-2016-9555: The sctp_sf_ootb function in net/sctp/sm_statefuns.c in
the Linux kernel lacks chunk-length checking for the first chunk, which
allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds
slab access) or possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted SCTP
data (bnc#1011685).
- CVE-2016-7910: Use-after-free vulnerability in the disk_seqf_stop
function in block/genhd.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
gain privileges by leveraging the execution of a certain stop
operation even if the corresponding start operation had failed
(bnc#1010716).
- CVE-2016-7911: Race condition in the get_task_ioprio function in
block/ioprio.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
ioprio_get system call (bnc#1010711).
- CVE-2013-6368: The KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users
to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (system crash) via a
VAPIC synchronization operation involving a page-end address
(bnc#853052).
- CVE-2015-8964: The tty_set_termios_ldisc function in
drivers/tty/tty_ldisc.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by reading a tty data
structure (bnc#1010507).
- CVE-2016-7916: Revert "proc: prevent accessing
/proc/<PID>/environ until
it's ready (bsc#1010467)"
- CVE-2016-8646: The hash_accept function in crypto/algif_hash.c in the
Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (OOPS) by
attempting to trigger use of in-kernel hash algorithms for a socket that
has received zero bytes of data (bnc#1010150).
- CVE-2016-8633: drivers/firewire/net.c in the Linux kernel before 4.8.7,
in certain unusual hardware configurations, allowed remote attackers to
execute arbitrary code via crafted fragmented packets (bnc#1008833).
- CVE-2016-7042: KEYS: Fix short sprintf buffer in /proc/keys show
function (bsc#1004517).
- CVE-2015-8956: Bluetooth: Fix potential NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind
callback (bsc#1003925).
- CVE-2016-7117: net: Fix use after free in the recvmmsg exit path
(bsc#1003077).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- blacklist.conf: 45f13df be2net: Enable Wake-On-LAN from shutdown for
Skyhawk
- blacklist.conf: c9cc599 net/mlx4_core: Fix QUERY FUNC CAP flags
- 8250_pci: Fix potential use-after-free in error path (bsc#1013070).
- IB/mlx4: Fix error flow when sending mads under SRIOV (bsc#786036).
- IB/mlx4: Fix incorrect MC join state bit-masking on SR-IOV (bsc#786036).
- IB/mlx4: Fix memory leak if QP creation failed (bsc#786036).
- IB/mlx4: Fix potential deadlock when sending mad to wire (bsc#786036).
- IB/mlx4: Forbid using sysfs to change RoCE pkeys (bsc#786036).
- IB/mlx4: Use correct subnet-prefix in QP1 mads under SR-IOV (bsc#786036).
- apparmor: fix IRQ stack overflow during free_profile (bsc#1009875).
- arch/powerpc: Remove duplicate/redundant Altivec entries (bsc#967716).
- be2net: Do not leak iomapped memory on removal (bug#925065).
- block_dev: do not test bdev->bd_contains when it is not stable
(bsc#1008557).
- bna: Add synchronization for tx ring (bsc#993739).
- bnx2x: Correct ringparam estimate when DOWN (bsc#1020214).
- bnx2x: fix lockdep splat (bsc#908684).
- cifs: revert fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655)
- config.conf: add bigmem flavour on ppc64
- cpumask, nodemask: implement cpumask/nodemask_pr_args() (bnc1003866).
- cpumask_set_cpu_local_first => cpumask_local_spread, lament
(bug#919382).
- crypto: add ghash-generic in the supported.conf(bsc#1016824)
- crypto: aesni - Add support for 192 & 256 bit keys to AESNI RFC4106
(bsc#913387, #bsc1016831).
- dm space map metadata: fix sm_bootstrap_get_nr_blocks()
- dm thin: fix race condition when destroying thin pool workqueue
- dm: do not call dm_sync_table() when creating new devices (bnc#901809,
bsc#1008893).
- drm/mgag200: Added support for the new deviceID for G200eW3 (bnc#1019348)
- ext3: Avoid premature failure of ext3_has_free_blocks() (bsc#1016668).
- ext4: do not leave i_crtime.tv_sec uninitialized (bsc#1013018).
- ext4: fix reference counting bug on block allocation error (bsc#1013018).
- fs/cifs: Compare prepaths when comparing superblocks (bsc#799133).
- fs/cifs: Fix memory leaks in cifs_do_mount() (bsc#799133).
- fs/cifs: Fix regression which breaks DFS mounting (bsc#799133).
- fs/cifs: Move check for prefix path to within cifs_get_root()
(bsc#799133).
- fs/cifs: cifs_get_root shouldn't use path with tree name (bsc#963655,
bsc#979681).
- fs/cifs: make share unaccessible at root level mountable (bsc#799133).
- futex: Acknowledge a new waiter in counter before plist (bsc#851603).
- futex: Drop refcount if requeue_pi() acquired the rtmutex (bsc#851603).
- hpilo: Add support for iLO5 (bsc#999101).
- hv: do not lose pending heartbeat vmbus packets (bnc#1006919).
- hv: vmbus: avoid scheduling in interrupt context in
vmbus_initiate_unload() (bnc#986337).
- hv: vmbus: avoid wait_for_completion() on crash (bnc#986337).
- hv: vmbus: do not loose HVMSG_TIMER_EXPIRED messages (bnc#986337).
- hv: vmbus: do not send CHANNELMSG_UNLOAD on pre-Win2012R2 hosts
(bnc#986337).
- hv: vmbus: handle various crash scenarios (bnc#986337).
- hv: vmbus: remove code duplication in message handling (bnc#986337).
- hv: vss: run only on supported host versions (bnc#986337).
- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bsc#909484).
- ibmveth: calculate gso_segs for large packets (bsc#1019165, bsc#1019148).
- ibmveth: set correct gso_size and gso_type (bsc#1019165, bsc#1019148).
- igb: Enable SR-IOV configuration via PCI sysfs interface (bsc#909491).
- igb: Fix NULL assignment to incorrect variable in igb_reset_q_vector
(bsc#795297).
- igb: Fix oops caused by missing queue pairing (bsc#909491).
- igb: Fix oops on changing number of rings (bsc#909491).
- igb: Remove unnecessary flag setting in igb_set_flag_queue_pairs()
(bsc#909491).
- igb: Unpair the queues when changing the number of queues (bsc#909491).
- ipv6: replacing a rt6_info needs to purge possible propagated rt6_infos
too (bsc#865783).
- kabi-fix for flock_owner addition (bsc#998689).
- kexec: add a kexec_crash_loaded() function (bsc#973691).
- kvm: APIC: avoid instruction emulation for EOI writes (bsc#989680).
- kvm: Distangle eventfd code from irqchip (bsc#989680).
- kvm: Iterate over only vcpus that are preempted (bsc#989680).
- kvm: Record the preemption status of vcpus using preempt notifiers
(bsc#989680).
- kvm: VMX: Pass vcpu to __vmx_complete_interrupts (bsc#989680).
- kvm: fold kvm_pit_timer into kvm_kpit_state (bsc#989680).
- kvm: make processes waiting on vcpu mutex killable (bsc#989680).
- kvm: nVMX: Add preemption timer support (bsc#989680).
- kvm: remove a wrong hack of delivery PIT intr to vcpu0 (bsc#989680).
- kvm: use symbolic constant for nr interrupts (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: Remove support for reporting coalesced APIC IRQs (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: Run PIT work in own kthread (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: limit difference between kvmclock updates (bsc#989680).
- kvm: x86: only channel 0 of the i8254 is linked to the HPET (bsc#960689).
- lib/vsprintf: implement bitmap printing through '%*pb[l]'
(bnc#1003866).
- libata: introduce ata_host->n_tags to avoid oops on SAS controllers
(bsc#871728).
- libata: remove n_tags to avoid kABI breakage (bsc#871728).
- libata: support the ata host which implements a queue depth less than 32
(bsc#871728)
- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS
response (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).
- libfc: Update rport reference counting (bsc#953233).
- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).
- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).
- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).
- locking/mutex: Explicitly mark task as running after wakeup
(bsc#1012411).
- md/raid10: Fix memory leak when raid10 reshape completes
- md/raid10: always set reshape_safe when initializing reshape_position
- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).
- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).
- md: fix problem when adding device to read-only array with bitmap
(bnc#771065).
- memstick: mspro_block: add missing curly braces (bsc#1016688).
- mlx4: add missing braces in verify_qp_parameters (bsc#786036).
- mm, vmscan: Do not wait for page writeback for GFP_NOFS allocations
(bnc#763198).
- mm/memory.c: actually remap enough memory (bnc#1005903).
- mm/memory_hotplug.c: check for missing sections in
test_pages_in_a_zone() (bnc#961589).
- mm: fix crashes from mbind() merging vmas (bnc#1005877).
- mm: fix sleeping function warning from __put_anon_vma (bnc#1005857).
- dcache: move the call of __d_drop(anon) into
__d_materialise_unique(dentry, anon) (bsc#984194).
- mpi: Fix NULL ptr dereference in mpi_powm() [ver #3] (bsc#1011820).
- mremap: enforce rmap src/dst vma ordering in case of vma_merge()
succeeding in copy_vma() (bsc#1008645).
- mshyperv: fix recognition of Hyper-V guest crash MSR's (bnc#986337).
- net/mlx4: Copy/set only sizeof struct mlx4_eqe bytes (bsc#786036).
- net/mlx4_core: Allow resetting VF admin mac to zero (bsc#919382).
- net/mlx4_core: Avoid returning success in case of an error flow
(bsc#786036).
- net/mlx4_core: Do not BUG_ON during reset when PCI is offline
(bsc#924708).
- net/mlx4_core: Do not access comm channel if it has not yet been
initialized (bsc#924708 bsc#786036).
- net/mlx4_core: Fix error message deprecation for ConnectX-2 cards
(bug#919382).
- net/mlx4_core: Fix the resource-type enum in res tracker to conform to
FW spec (bsc#786036).
- net/mlx4_core: Implement pci_resume callback (bsc#924708).
- net/mlx4_core: Update the HCA core clock frequency after INIT_PORT
(bug#919382).
- net/mlx4_en: Choose time-stamping shift value according to HW frequency
(bsc#919382).
- net/mlx4_en: Fix HW timestamp init issue upon system startup
(bsc#919382).
- net/mlx4_en: Fix potential deadlock in port statistics flow (bsc#786036).
- net/mlx4_en: Move filters cleanup to a proper location (bsc#786036).
- net/mlx4_en: Remove dependency between timestamping capability and
service_task (bsc#919382).
- net/mlx4_en: fix spurious timestamping callbacks (bsc#919382).
- netfilter: ipv4: defrag: set local_df flag on defragmented skb
(bsc#907611).
- netfront: do not truncate grant references.
- netvsc: fix incorrect receive checksum offloading (bnc#1006917).
- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation
voluntarily (bsc#1007944).
- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).
- nfsv4.1: Fix an NFSv4.1 state renewal regression (bnc#863873).
- nfsv4: Cap the transport reconnection timer at 1/2 lease period
(bsc#1014410).
- nfsv4: Cleanup the setting of the nfs4 lease period (bsc#1014410).
- nfsv4: Handle timeouts correctly when probing for lease validity
(bsc#1014410).
- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a
nfs4_state (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of
lock_owner (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is
one (bnc#998689).
- nvme: Automatic namespace rescan (bsc#1017686).
- nvme: Metadata format support (bsc#1017686).
- ocfs2: fix BUG_ON() in ocfs2_ci_checkpointed() (bnc#1019783).
- oom: print nodemask in the oom report (bnc#1003866).
- pci_ids: Add PCI device ID functions 3 and 4 for newer F15h models
- pm / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends
(bnc#860441).
- posix-timers: Remove remaining uses of tasklist_lock (bnc#997401).
- posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock for task clock
sample (bnc#997401).
- posix-timers: Use sighand lock instead of tasklist_lock on timer
deletion (bnc#997401).
- powerpc/64: Fix incorrect return value from __copy_tofrom_user
(bsc#1005896).
- powerpc/MSI: Fix race condition in tearing down MSI interrupts
(bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).
- powerpc/mm/hash64: Fix subpage protection with 4K HPTE config
(bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).
- powerpc/mm: Add 64TB support (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Change the swap encoding in pte (bsc#973203).
- powerpc/mm: Convert virtual address to vpn (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Fix hash computation function (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Increase the slice range to 64TB (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Make KERN_VIRT_SIZE not dependend on PGTABLE_RANGE
(bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Make some of the PGTABLE_RANGE dependency explicit
(bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Replace open coded CONTEXT_BITS value
(bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Simplify hpte_decode (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Update VSID allocation documentation
(bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Use 32bit array for slb cache (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Use hpt_va to compute virtual address
(bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/mm: Use the required number of VSID bits in slbmte
(bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc/numa: Fix multiple bugs in memory_hotplug_max() (bsc#1010201,
[2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).
- powerpc/pseries: Use H_CLEAR_HPT to clear MMU hash table during kexec
(bsc#1003813).
- powerpc: Add ability to build little endian kernels (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Avoid load of static chain register when calling nested
functions through a pointer on 64bit (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Build fix for powerpc KVM (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc: Do not build assembly files with ABIv2 (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Do not use ELFv2 ABI to build the kernel (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Fix 64 bit builds with binutils 2.24 (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Fix error when cross building TAGS & cscope (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Make VSID_BITS* dependency explicit (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc: Make the vdso32 also build big-endian (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Move kdump default base address to half RMO size on 64bit
(bsc#1003344).
- powerpc: Remove altivec fix for gcc versions before 4.0 (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Remove buggy 9-year-old test for binutils < 2.12.1
(bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Rename USER_ESID_BITS* to ESID_BITS* (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc: Require gcc 4.0 on 64-bit (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: Update kernel VSID range (bsc#928138,fate#319026).
- powerpc: blacklist fixes for unsupported subarchitectures ppc32 only:
6e0fdf9af216 powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PMAC'
obscure hardware: f7e9e3583625 powerpc: Fix missing L2 cache size in
/sys/devices/system/cpu
- powerpc: dtc is required to build dtb files (bsc#967716).
- powerpc: fix typo 'CONFIG_PPC_CPU' (bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04]
Pending
Base Kernel Fixes).
- powerpc: scan_features() updates incorrect bits for REAL_LE
(bsc#1010201, [2016-10-04] Pending Base Kernel Fixes).
- printk/sched: Introduce special printk_sched() for those awkward
(bsc#1013042, bsc#996541, bsc#1015878).
- ptrace: __ptrace_may_access() should not deny sub-threads (bsc#1012851).
- qlcnic: fix a loop exit condition better (bsc#909350).
- qlcnic: fix a timeout loop (bsc#909350)
- qlcnic: use the correct ring in qlcnic_83xx_process_rcv_ring_diag()
(bnc#800999).
- reiserfs: fix race in prealloc discard (bsc#987576).
- rpm/constraints.in: Bump ppc64 disk requirements to fix OBS builds again
- rpm/kernel-binary.spec.in: Export a make-stderr.log file (bsc#1012422)
- rpm/package-descriptions: add -bigmem description
- rt2x00: fix rfkill regression on rt2500pci (bnc#748806).
- s390/cio: fix accidental interrupt enabling during resume (bnc#1003677,
LTC#147606).
- s390/time: LPAR offset handling (bnc#1003677, LTC#146920).
- s390/time: move PTFF definitions (bnc#1003677, LTC#146920).
- scsi: lpfc: Set elsiocb contexts to NULL after freeing it (bsc#996557).
- scsi: lpfc: avoid double free of resource identifiers (bsc#989896).
- scsi: zfcp: spin_lock_irqsave() is not nestable (bsc#1003677,LTC#147374).
- scsi_error: count medium access timeout only once per EH run
(bsc#993832).
- scsi_error: fixup crash in scsi_eh_reset (bsc#993832)
- serial: 8250_pci: Detach low-level driver during PCI error recovery
(bsc#1013070).
- sfc: on MC reset, clear PIO buffer linkage in TXQs (bsc#909618).
- softirq: sirq threads raising another sirq delegate to the proper thread
Otherwise, high priority timer threads expend cycles precessing other
sirqs, potentially increasing wakeup latencies as thes process sirqs at
a priority other than the priority specified by the user.
- sunrpc/cache: drop reference when sunrpc_cache_pipe_upcall() detects a
race (bnc#803320).
- sunrpc: Enforce an upper limit on the number of cached credentials
(bsc#1012917).
- sunrpc: Fix reconnection timeouts (bsc#1014410).
- sunrpc: Fix two issues with drop_caches and the sunrpc auth cache
(bsc#1012917).
- sunrpc: Limit the reconnect backoff timer to the max RPC message timeout
(bsc#1014410).
- tcp: fix inet6_csk_route_req() for link-local addresses (bsc#1010175).
- tcp: pass fl6 to inet6_csk_route_req() (bsc#1010175).
- tcp: plug dst leak in tcp_v6_conn_request() (bsc#1010175).
- tcp: use inet6_csk_route_req() in tcp_v6_send_synack() (bsc#1010175).
- tg3: Avoid NULL pointer dereference in tg3_io_error_detected()
(bsc#908458).
- tg3: Fix temperature reporting (bnc#790588).
- tty: Signal SIGHUP before hanging up ldisc (bnc#989764).
- usb: console: fix potential use after free (bsc#1015817).
- usb: console: fix uninitialised ldisc semaphore (bsc#1015817).
- usb: cp210x: Corrected USB request type definitions (bsc#1015932).
- usb: cp210x: relocate private data from USB interface to port
(bsc#1015932).
- usb: cp210x: work around cp2108 GET_LINE_CTL bug (bsc#1015932).
- usb: ftdi_sio: fix null deref at port probe (bsc#1015796).
- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices
(bsc#922634).
- usb: hub: Fix unbalanced reference count/memory leak/deadlocks
(bsc#968010).
- usb: ipaq.c: fix a timeout loop (bsc#1015848).
- usb: opticon: fix non-atomic allocation in write path (bsc#1015803).
- usb: option: fix runtime PM handling (bsc#1015752).
- usb: serial: cp210x: add 16-bit register access functions (bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: cp210x: add 8-bit and 32-bit register access functions
(bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: cp210x: add new access functions for large registers
(bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: cp210x: fix hardware flow-control disable (bsc#1015932).
- usb: serial: fix potential use-after-free after failed probe
(bsc#1015828).
- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in attach error path
(bsc#1016505).
- usb: serial: io_edgeport: fix memory leaks in probe error path
(bsc#1016505).
- usb: serial: keyspan: fix use-after-free in probe error path
(bsc#1016520).
- usb: sierra: fix AA deadlock in open error path (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix remote wakeup (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak in resume error path (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix urb and memory leak on disconnect (bsc#1015561).
- usb: sierra: fix use after free at suspend/resume (bsc#1015561).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix potential blocked I/O after resume (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix race between write and resume (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak at shutdown (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix urb leak in write error path (bsc#1015760).
- usb: usb_wwan: fix write and suspend race (bsc#1015760).
- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
- usblp: do not set TASK_INTERRUPTIBLE before lock (bsc#1015844).
- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).
- x86, amd_nb: Clarify F15h, model 30h GART and L3 support
- x86/MCE/intel: Cleanup CMCI storm logic (bsc#929141).
- x86/asm/traps: Disable tracing and kprobes in fixup_bad_iret and
sync_regs (bsc#909077).
- x86/cpu/amd: Set X86_FEATURE_EXTD_APICID for future processors
- x86/gart: Check for GART support before accessing GART registers
- xenbus: do not invoke ->is_ready() for most device states (bsc#987333).
- zcrypt: Fix hang condition on crypto card config-off (bsc#1016320).
- zcrypt: Fix invalid domain response handling (bsc#1016320).
- zfcp: Fix erratic device offline during EH (bsc#993832).
- zfcp: close window with unblocked rport during rport gone (bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: fix D_ID field with actual value on tracing SAN responses
(bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: fix ELS/GS request&response length for hardware data router
(bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: fix payload trace length for SAN request&response (bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: restore tracing of handle for port and LUN with HBA records
(bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: restore: Dont use 0 to indicate invalid LUN in rec trace
(bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: retain trace level for SCSI and HBA FSF response records
(bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: trace full payload of all SAN records (req,resp,iels)
(bnc#1003677).
- zfcp: trace on request for open and close of WKA port (bnc#1003677).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slertesp4-kernel-13074=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-kernel-13074=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 11-SP4 (x86_64):
kernel-rt-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt-base-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt-devel-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_trace-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_trace-base-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_trace-devel-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-source-rt-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-syms-rt-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (x86_64):
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_trace-debuginfo-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
kernel-rt_trace-debugsource-3.0.101.rt130-68.1
