Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: httpd24-httpd security, bug fix, and enhancement

update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1161-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1161

Issue date: 2017-04-26

CVE Names: CVE-2016-0736 CVE-2016-1546 CVE-2016-2161

CVE-2016-8740 CVE-2016-8743

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



Updated httpd24 packages are now available as a part of Red Hat Software

Collections 2.4 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The Apache HTTP Server is a powerful, efficient, and extensible web server.

The httpd24 packages provide a recent stable release of version 2.4 of the

Apache HTTP Server, along with the mod_auth_kerb module.



The httpd24 Software Collection has been upgraded to version 2.4.25, which

provides a number of bug fixes and enhancements over the previous version.

For detailed changes, see the Red Hat Software Collections 2.4 Release

Notes linked from the References section. (BZ#1404778)



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the mod_session_crypto module of httpd did not use

any mechanisms to verify integrity of the encrypted session data stored in

the user's browser. A remote attacker could use this flaw to decrypt and

modify session data using a padding oracle attack. (CVE-2016-0736)



* A denial of service flaw was found in httpd's mod_http2 module. A remote

attacker could use this flaw to block server threads for long times,

causing starvation of worker threads, by manipulating the flow control

windows on streams. (CVE-2016-1546)



* It was discovered that the mod_auth_digest module of httpd did not

properly check for memory allocation failures. A remote attacker could use

this flaw to cause httpd child processes to repeatedly crash if the server

used HTTP digest authentication. (CVE-2016-2161)



* It was discovered that the HTTP parser in httpd incorrectly allowed

certain characters not permitted by the HTTP protocol specification to

appear unencoded in HTTP request headers. If httpd was used in conjunction

with a proxy or backend server that interpreted those characters

differently, a remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to inject data

into HTTP responses, resulting in proxy cache poisoning. (CVE-2016-8743)



Note: The fix for the CVE-2016-8743 issue causes httpd to return "400 Bad

Request" error to HTTP clients which do not strictly follow HTTP protocol

specification. A newly introduced configuration directive

"HttpProtocolOptions Unsafe" can be used to re-enable the old less

strict

parsing. However, such setting also re-introduces the CVE-2016-8743 issue.



* A vulnerability was found in httpd's handling of the LimitRequestFields

directive in mod_http2, affecting servers with HTTP/2 enabled. An attacker

could send crafted requests with headers larger than the server's available

memory, causing httpd to crash. (CVE-2016-8740)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the updated packages, the httpd daemon will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1329639 - error in service httpd24-httpd configtest

1335616 - Backport Apache PR58118 to fix mod_proxy_fcgi spamming non-errors:

AH01075: Error dispatching request to : (passing brigade to output filters)

1336350 - CVE-2016-1546 httpd: mod_http2 denial-of-service by thread starvation

1401528 - CVE-2016-8740 httpd: Incomplete handling of LimitRequestFields

directive in mod_http2

1406744 - CVE-2016-0736 httpd: Padding Oracle in Apache mod_session_crypto

1406753 - CVE-2016-2161 httpd: DoS vulnerability in mod_auth_digest

1406822 - CVE-2016-8743 httpd: Apache HTTP Request Parsing Whitespace Defects

1414037 - mod_proxy_fcgi regression in 2.4.23+

1432249 - must fail startup with conflicting Listen directives

1433474 - wrong requires of httpd24-httpd and httpd24-httpd-tools



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.25-9.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_session-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.25-9.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_session-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.25-9.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_session-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.25-9.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.25-9.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_session-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.25-9.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_session-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

httpd24-httpd-manual-2.4.25-9.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

httpd24-httpd-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-debuginfo-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-devel-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-httpd-tools-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ldap-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_proxy_html-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_session-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm

httpd24-mod_ssl-2.4.25-9.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0736

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-1546

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2161

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8740

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8743

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Software_Collections/2/html/2.4_Release_Notes/chap-RHSCL.html#sect-RHSCL-Changes-httpd



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFZAJq1XlSAg2UNWIIRAlGKAJ9zNHkvJQ9/I+imHbgRwjelvV9xKgCeLyYO

SjFZr+hN7gjeQOgcC0kswCY=

=m+ZH

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

