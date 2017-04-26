Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in Python

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: python27 security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1162-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1162

Issue date: 2017-04-26

CVE Names: CVE-2014-9365

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



Updated python27 packages are now available as a part of Red Hat Software

Collections 2.4 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming language

that supports modules, classes, exceptions, high-level dynamic data types,

and dynamic typing. The python27 packages provide a stable release of

Python 2.7 with a number of additional utilities and database connectors

for MySQL and PostgreSQL.



The python27 Software Collection has been upgraded to version 2.7.13, which

provides a number of bug fixes and enhancements over the previous version.

For detailed changes, see the Red Hat Software Collections 2.4 Release

Notes linked from the References section. (BZ#1402809, BZ#1344674,

BZ#1413063)



Security Fix(es) in the python27-python component:



* The Python standard library HTTP client modules (such as httplib or

urllib) did not perform verification of TLS/SSL certificates when

connecting to HTTPS servers. A man-in-the-middle attacker could use this

flaw to hijack connections and eavesdrop or modify transferred data.

(CVE-2014-9365)



Note: The Python standard library was updated to enable certificate

verification by default. Refer to the Knowledgebase article 2039753 linked

to in the References section for further details about this change.

(BZ#1417838)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1173041 - CVE-2014-9365 python: failure to validate certificates in the HTTP

client with TLS (PEP 476)

1336776 - Missing license file

1344674 - Harmless warning showed during gunicorn install

1353200 - [python27] python-virtualenv: os.py:157:makedirs:OSError: [Errno 20]

Not a directory: 'ansible/lib'

1355805 - man page contains $Date$ instead of actual date

1402809 - Update python version to 2.7.13 for python27 collection

1417108 - All files should be owned by collection

1417139 - Missing pyo pyc files

1417838 - Posibility to turn off certification verification in python 2.7.13

1430763 - pip Utility Doesn't Work Under FIPS



