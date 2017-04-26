Sicherheit: Mangelnde Prüfung von Zertifikaten in Python

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: python27 security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:1162-01
Product: Red Hat Software Collections
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:1162
Issue date: 2017-04-26
CVE Names: CVE-2014-9365
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
Updated python27 packages are now available as a part of Red Hat Software
Collections 2.4 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -
noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -
noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming language
that supports modules, classes, exceptions, high-level dynamic data types,
and dynamic typing. The python27 packages provide a stable release of
Python 2.7 with a number of additional utilities and database connectors
for MySQL and PostgreSQL.
The python27 Software Collection has been upgraded to version 2.7.13, which
provides a number of bug fixes and enhancements over the previous version.
For detailed changes, see the Red Hat Software Collections 2.4 Release
Notes linked from the References section. (BZ#1402809, BZ#1344674,
BZ#1413063)
Security Fix(es) in the python27-python component:
* The Python standard library HTTP client modules (such as httplib or
urllib) did not perform verification of TLS/SSL certificates when
connecting to HTTPS servers. A man-in-the-middle attacker could use this
flaw to hijack connections and eavesdrop or modify transferred data.
(CVE-2014-9365)
Note: The Python standard library was updated to enable certificate
verification by default. Refer to the Knowledgebase article 2039753 linked
to in the References section for further details about this change.
(BZ#1417838)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1173041 - CVE-2014-9365 python: failure to validate certificates in the HTTP
client with TLS (PEP 476)
1336776 - Missing license file
1344674 - Harmless warning showed during gunicorn install
1353200 - [python27] python-virtualenv: os.py:157:makedirs:OSError: [Errno 20]
Not a directory: 'ansible/lib'
1355805 - man page contains $Date$ instead of actual date
1402809 - Update python version to 2.7.13 for python27 collection
1417108 - All files should be owned by collection
1417139 - Missing pyo pyc files
1417838 - Posibility to turn off certification verification in python 2.7.13
1430763 - pip Utility Doesn't Work Under FIPS
6. Package List:
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):
Source:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-4.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el6.noarch.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-4.el6.noarch.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-mod_wsgi-debuginfo-4.5.13-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-debuginfo-3.6-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debug-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debuginfo-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-devel-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-libs-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-test-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-tools-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-tkinter-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):
Source:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-4.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el6.noarch.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-4.el6.noarch.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-mod_wsgi-debuginfo-4.5.13-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-debuginfo-3.6-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debug-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debuginfo-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-devel-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-libs-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-test-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-tools-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-tkinter-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):
Source:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-4.el6.src.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el6.noarch.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-4.el6.noarch.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el6.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-mod_wsgi-debuginfo-4.5.13-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-debuginfo-3.6-4.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debug-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debuginfo-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-devel-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-libs-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-test-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-tools-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
python27-tkinter-2.7.13-3.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-6.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el7.noarch.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-6.el7.noarch.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-mod_wsgi-debuginfo-4.5.13-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-debuginfo-3.6-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debug-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debuginfo-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-devel-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-libs-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-test-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-tools-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-tkinter-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):
Source:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-6.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el7.noarch.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-6.el7.noarch.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-mod_wsgi-debuginfo-4.5.13-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-debuginfo-3.6-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debug-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debuginfo-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-devel-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-libs-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-test-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-tools-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-tkinter-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-6.el7.src.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
python27-python-pip-8.1.2-2.el7.noarch.rpm
python27-python-setuptools-0.9.8-6.el7.noarch.rpm
python27-python-virtualenv-13.1.0-2.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python27-mod_wsgi-4.5.13-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-mod_wsgi-debuginfo-4.5.13-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-3.6-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-coverage-debuginfo-3.6-4.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debug-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-debuginfo-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-devel-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-libs-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-test-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-python-tools-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
python27-tkinter-2.7.13-3.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-9365
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/articles/2039753
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Software_Collections/2/html/2.4_Release_Notes/chap-RHSCL.html#sect-RHSCL-Changes-python
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
