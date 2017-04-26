Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1108-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Mi, 26. April 2017, 19:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10266
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10268
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10269
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10271
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10272
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10267
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10270

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tiff
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1108-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1031247 #1031249 #1031250 #1031254 #1031255 
                    #1031262 #1031263 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10266 CVE-2016-10267 CVE-2016-10268
                    CVE-2016-10269 CVE-2016-10270 CVE-2016-10271
                    CVE-2016-10272
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 7 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for tiff fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:
   - CVE-2016-10272: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
     of service (heap-based buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "WRITE of size
 2048"
     and libtiff/tif_next.c:64:9 (bsc#1031247).
   - CVE-2016-10271: tools/tiffcrop.c in LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote
     attackers to cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer over-read and
     buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted
     TIFF image, related to "READ of size 1" and
 libtiff/tif_fax3.c:413:13
     (bsc#1031249).
   - CVE-2016-10270: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
     of service (heap-based buffer over-read) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "READ of size 8"
 and
     libtiff/tif_read.c:523:22 (bsc#1031250).
   - CVE-2016-10269: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
     of service (heap-based buffer over-read) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted TIFF image, related to "READ of size
 512" and
     libtiff/tif_unix.c:340:2 (bsc#1031254).
   - CVE-2016-10268: tools/tiffcp.c in LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers
     to cause a denial of service (integer underflow and heap-based buffer
     under-read) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted TIFF
     image, related to "READ of size 78490" and
 libtiff/tif_unix.c:115:23
     (bsc#1031255).
   - CVE-2016-10267: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
     of service (divide-by-zero error and application crash) via a crafted
     TIFF image, related to libtiff/tif_ojpeg.c:816:8 (bsc#1031262).
   - CVE-2016-10266: LibTIFF 4.0.7 allows remote attackers to cause a denial
     of service (divide-by-zero error and application crash) via a crafted
     TIFF image, related to libtiff/tif_read.c:351:22. (bsc#1031263).

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-515=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-515=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libtiff-devel-4.0.7-17.3.1
      libtiff5-4.0.7-17.3.1
      libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-17.3.1
      tiff-4.0.7-17.3.1
      tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-17.3.1
      tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-17.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libtiff-devel-32bit-4.0.7-17.3.1
      libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-17.3.1
      libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-17.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      libtiff-devel-4.0.7-18.1
      libtiff5-4.0.7-18.1
      libtiff5-debuginfo-4.0.7-18.1
      tiff-4.0.7-18.1
      tiff-debuginfo-4.0.7-18.1
      tiff-debugsource-4.0.7-18.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libtiff-devel-32bit-4.0.7-18.1
      libtiff5-32bit-4.0.7-18.1
      libtiff5-debuginfo-32bit-4.0.7-18.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10266.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10267.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10268.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10269.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10270.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10271.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10272.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031247
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031249
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031250
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031254
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031255
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031262
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1031263

