Sicherheit: Denial of Service in PCRE
Name: Denial of Service in PCRE
ID: FEDORA-2017-2c4ddb3ca2
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 26. April 2017, 23:03
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7186

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-2c4ddb3ca2

2017-04-26 13:59:41.364410

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : pcre2

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 10.21

Release     : 18.fc24

URL         : http://www.pcre.org/

Summary     : Perl-compatible regular expression library

Description :

PCRE2 is a re-working of the original PCRE (Perl-compatible regular

expression) library to provide an entirely new API.



PCRE2 is written in C, and it has its own API. There are three sets of

functions, one for the 8-bit library, which processes strings of bytes, one

for the 16-bit library, which processes strings of 16-bit values, and one for

the 32-bit library, which processes strings of 32-bit values. There are no C++

wrappers.



The distribution does contain a set of C wrapper functions for the 8-bit

library that are based on the POSIX regular expression API (see the pcre2posix

man page). These can be found in a library called libpcre2posix. Note that

this just provides a POSIX calling interface to PCRE2; the regular expressions

themselves still follow Perl syntax and semantics. The POSIX API is

restricted, and does not give full access to all of PCRE2's facilities.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



This release fixes a crash when finding a Unicode property for a character
 with

a code point greater than 0x10ffff in UTF-32 library while UTF mode is
 disabled

and JIT mode is enabled. It also fixes an incortect cast in UTF validation

routine.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1434504 - CVE-2017-7186 pcre: Invalid Unicode property lookup
 (8.41/7, 10.24/2)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434504

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade pcre2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
