Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Django
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Django
|ID:
|DSA-3835-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 26. April 2017, 23:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7233
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7234
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9013
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9014
|
|
Package : python-django
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9013 CVE-2016-9014 CVE-2017-7233 CVE-2017-7234
Debian Bug : 842856 859515 859516
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Django, a high-level Python
web development framework. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures
project identifies the following problems:
CVE-2016-9013
Marti Raudsepp reported that a user with a hardcoded password is
created when running tests with an Oracle database.
CVE-2016-9014
Aymeric Augustin discovered that Django does not properly validate
the Host header against settings.ALLOWED_HOSTS when the debug
setting is enabled. A remote attacker can take advantage of this
flaw to perform DNS rebinding attacks.
CVE-2017-7233
It was discovered that is_safe_url() does not properly handle
certain numeric URLs as safe. A remote attacker can take advantage
of this flaw to perform XSS attacks or to use a Django server as an
open redirect.
CVE-2017-7234
Phithon from Chaitin Tech discovered an open redirect vulnerability
in the django.views.static.serve() view. Note that this view is not
intended for production use.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.7.11-1+deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your python-django packages.
