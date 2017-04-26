Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Django

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3835-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

April 26, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : python-django

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9013 CVE-2016-9014 CVE-2017-7233 CVE-2017-7234

Debian Bug : 842856 859515 859516



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Django, a high-level Python

web development framework. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures

project identifies the following problems:



CVE-2016-9013



Marti Raudsepp reported that a user with a hardcoded password is

created when running tests with an Oracle database.



CVE-2016-9014



Aymeric Augustin discovered that Django does not properly validate

the Host header against settings.ALLOWED_HOSTS when the debug

setting is enabled. A remote attacker can take advantage of this

flaw to perform DNS rebinding attacks.



CVE-2017-7233



It was discovered that is_safe_url() does not properly handle

certain numeric URLs as safe. A remote attacker can take advantage

of this flaw to perform XSS attacks or to use a Django server as an

open redirect.



CVE-2017-7234



Phithon from Chaitin Tech discovered an open redirect vulnerability

in the django.views.static.serve() view. Note that this view is not

intended for production use.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1.7.11-1+deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your python-django packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

