Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Django
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Django
ID: DSA-3835-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 26. April 2017, 23:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7233
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7234
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9013
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9014

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3835-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
April 26, 2017                        https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : python-django
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9013 CVE-2016-9014 CVE-2017-7233 CVE-2017-7234
Debian Bug     : 842856 859515 859516

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Django, a high-level Python
web development framework. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures
project identifies the following problems:

CVE-2016-9013

    Marti Raudsepp reported that a user with a hardcoded password is
    created when running tests with an Oracle database.

CVE-2016-9014

    Aymeric Augustin discovered that Django does not properly validate
    the Host header against settings.ALLOWED_HOSTS when the debug
    setting is enabled. A remote attacker can take advantage of this
    flaw to perform DNS rebinding attacks.

CVE-2017-7233

    It was discovered that is_safe_url() does not properly handle
    certain numeric URLs as safe. A remote attacker can take advantage
    of this flaw to perform XSS attacks or to use a Django server as an
    open redirect.

CVE-2017-7234

    Phithon from Chaitin Tech discovered an open redirect vulnerability
    in the django.views.static.serve() view. Note that this view is not
    intended for production use.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.7.11-1+deb8u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your python-django packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=dKvS
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Lin­kerd er­reicht sta­bi­le Ver­si­on 1.0.0

4
Thü­rin­gen nutzt künf­tig OSiP

12
De­bi­an schließt FTP-Ser­ver

0
Li­nux­wo­chen Wien von 4. bis 6. Mai

5
Sys­te­mRes­cu­eCd 5.0.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Col­la­bo­ra Of­fice 5.3 er­schie­nen

6
Linux Foun­da­ti­on grün­det EdgeX Found­ry für Un­ter­neh­mens-In­ter­net der Dinge

2
OpenLa­ra – Lara Croft im Web­brow­ser

14
Ubu­ntu Touch: Ab Juni keine Up­dates mehr

20
»A­tom«-E­di­tor ge­winnt an Ge­schwin­dig­keit
 
Werbung