|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in dovecot
|Name:
|Denial of Service in dovecot
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-6ef28e38d6
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 27. April 2017, 08:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-2669
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-6ef28e38d6
2017-04-27 00:38:46.159117
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : dovecot
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.2.29.1
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.dovecot.org/
Summary : Secure imap and pop3 server
Description :
Dovecot is an IMAP server for Linux/UNIX-like systems, written with security
primarily in mind. It also contains a small POP3 server. It supports mail
in either of maildir or mbox formats.
The SQL drivers and authentication plug-ins are in their subpackages.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
+ quota: Add plugin { quota_max_mail_size } setting to limit the maximum
individual mail size that can be saved. + imapc: Add imapc_features=delay-
login. If set, connecting to the remote IMAP server isn't done until
it's
necessary. + imapc: Add imapc_connection_retry_count and
imapc_connection_retry_interval settings. + imap, pop3, indexer-worker: Add
(deinit) to process title before autoexpunging runs. + Added %{encrypt}
and
%{decrypt} variables + imap/pop3 proxy: Log proxy state in errors as human-
readable string. + imap/pop3-login: All forward_* extra fields returned by
passdb are sent to the next hop when proxying using ID/XCLIENT commands. On
the receiving side these fields are imported and sent to auth process
where they're accessible via %{passdb:forward_*}. This is done only if
the
sending IP address matches login_trusted_networks. + imap-login: If
imap_id_retain=yes, send the IMAP ID string to auth process. %{client_id}
expands to it in auth process. The ID string is also sent to the next hop
when proxying. + passdb imap: Use ssl_client_ca_* settings for CA validation.
- fts-tika: Fixed crash when parsing attachment without Content-Disposition
header. Broken by 2.2.28. - trash plugin was broken in 2.2.28 - auth: When
passdb/userdb lookups were done via auth-workers, too much data was added
to
auth cache. This could have resulted in wrong replies when using multiple
passdbs/userdbs. - auth: passdb { skip & mechanisms } were ignored for
the
first passdb - oauth2: Various fixes, including fixes to crashes - dsync:
Large Sieve scripts (or other large metadata) weren't always synced. -
Index
rebuild (e.g. doveadm force-resync) set all mails as \Recent -
imap-hibernate:
%{userdb:*} wasn't expanded in mail_log_prefix - doveadm: Exit codes
weren't
preserved when proxying commands via doveadm-server. Almost all errors used
exit code 75 (tempfail). - ACLs weren't applied to not-yet-existing
autocreated
mailboxes. - Fixed a potential crash when parsing a broken message header. -
cassandra: Fallback consistency settings weren't working correctly. -
doveadm
director status <user>: "Initial config" was always empty -
imapc: Various
reconnection fixes.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1441457 - CVE-2017-2669 dovecot: Dovecot DoS when passdb dict was
used for authentication [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441457
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dovecot' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|