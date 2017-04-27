Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: USN-3269-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Do, 27. April 2017, 23:47
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3269-1
April 27, 2017

mysql-5.5, mysql-5.7 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in MySQL.

Software Description:
- mysql-5.7: MySQL database
- mysql-5.5: MySQL database

Details:

Multiple security issues were discovered in MySQL and this update includes
new upstream MySQL versions to fix these issues.

MySQL has been updated to 5.5.55 in Ubuntu 14.04 LTS. Ubuntu 16.04 LTS,
Ubuntu 16.10 and Ubuntu 17.04 have been updated to MySQL 5.7.18.

In addition to security fixes, the updated packages contain bug fixes,
new features, and possibly incompatible changes.

Please see the following for more information:
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-55.html
http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-18.html
http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/cpuapr2017-3236618.html

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  mysql-server-5.7                5.7.18-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

Ubuntu 16.10:
  mysql-server-5.7                5.7.18-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  mysql-server-5.7                5.7.18-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  mysql-server-5.5                5.5.55-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3269-1
  CVE-2017-3302, CVE-2017-3305, CVE-2017-3308, CVE-2017-3309,
  CVE-2017-3329, CVE-2017-3331, CVE-2017-3450, CVE-2017-3453,
  CVE-2017-3454, CVE-2017-3455, CVE-2017-3456, CVE-2017-3457,
  CVE-2017-3458, CVE-2017-3459, CVE-2017-3460, CVE-2017-3461,
  CVE-2017-3462, CVE-2017-3463, CVE-2017-3464, CVE-2017-3465,
  CVE-2017-3467, CVE-2017-3468, CVE-2017-3599, CVE-2017-3600

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.18-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.18-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.7/5.7.18-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/mysql-5.5/5.5.55-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



