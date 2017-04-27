|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in WeeChat
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in WeeChat
|ID:
|DSA-3836-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 27. April 2017, 23:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8073
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3836-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
April 27, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : weechat
CVE ID : CVE-2017-8073
Debian Bug : 861121
It was discovered that weechat, a fast and light chat client, is prone
to a buffer overflow vulnerability in the IRC plugin, allowing a remote
attacker to cause a denial-of-service by sending a specially crafted
filename via DCC.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.0.1-1+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.7-3.
We recommend that you upgrade your weechat packages.
