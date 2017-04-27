Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in NSS

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3270-1

April 27, 2017



nss vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in NSS.



Software Description:

- nss: Network Security Service library



Details:



Karthik Bhargavan and Gaetan Leurent discovered that the DES and Triple DES

ciphers were vulnerable to birthday attacks. A remote attacker could

possibly use this flaw to obtain clear text data from long encrypted

sessions. This update causes NSS to limit use of the same symmetric key.

(CVE-2016-2183)



It was discovered that NSS incorrectly handled Base64 decoding. A remote

attacker could use this flaw to cause NSS to crash, resulting in a denial

of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5461)



This update refreshes the NSS package to version 3.28.4 which includes

the latest CA certificate bundle.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.17.04.1



Ubuntu 16.10:

libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications

that use NSS, such as Evolution and Chromium, to make all the necessary

changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3270-1

CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2017-5461



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.17.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1







