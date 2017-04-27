|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in NSS
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in NSS
|ID:
|USN-3270-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Do, 27. April 2017, 23:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5461
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <672d9c2e-6075-5ffa-d626-c6c6c88ba4e1@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3270-1] NSS vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3270-1
April 27, 2017
nss vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in NSS.
Software Description:
- nss: Network Security Service library
Details:
Karthik Bhargavan and Gaetan Leurent discovered that the DES and Triple DES
ciphers were vulnerable to birthday attacks. A remote attacker could
possibly use this flaw to obtain clear text data from long encrypted
sessions. This update causes NSS to limit use of the same symmetric key.
(CVE-2016-2183)
It was discovered that NSS incorrectly handled Base64 decoding. A remote
attacker could use this flaw to cause NSS to crash, resulting in a denial
of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-5461)
This update refreshes the NSS package to version 3.28.4 which includes
the latest CA certificate bundle.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.10:
libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libnss3 2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use NSS, such as Evolution and Chromium, to make all the necessary
changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3270-1
CVE-2016-2183, CVE-2017-5461
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nss/2:3.28.4-0ubuntu0.14.04.1
|
|