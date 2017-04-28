Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme im Kernel

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7462231059
2017-04-27 14:02:25.187788
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.10.12
Release : 200.fc25
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
The 4.10.12 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the
tree.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1443615 - CVE-2017-7645 kernel: nfsd: Incorrect handling of long RPC replies
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443615
[ 2 ] Bug #1444493 - CVE-2017-7889 kernel: mm subsystem does not properly enforce the CONFIG_STRICT_DEVMEM protection mechanism
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444493
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
