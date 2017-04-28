Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme im Kernel

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-7462231059

2017-04-27 14:02:25.187788

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.10.12

Release : 200.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



The 4.10.12 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across

the

tree.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1443615 - CVE-2017-7645 kernel: nfsd: Incorrect handling of long

RPC replies

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1443615

[ 2 ] Bug #1444493 - CVE-2017-7889 kernel: mm subsystem does not properly

enforce the CONFIG_STRICT_DEVMEM protection mechanism

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444493

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

