Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-d5aa7c77d6

2017-04-27 14:02:15.390710

Name : tomcat

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 8.0.43

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://tomcat.apache.org/

Summary : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API

Description :

Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference

Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.

The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by

Sun under the Java Community Process.



Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and

released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended

to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.



Update Information:



This updates includes a rebase from tomcat 8.0.42 up to 8.0.43 which resolves

multiple CVEs: - rhbz#1441242 CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648 CVE-2017-5650

CVE-2017-5651 tomcat: various flaws

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1441242 - CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648 tomcat: various flaws

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441242

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

