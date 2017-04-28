|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tomcat
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in tomcat
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-d5aa7c77d6
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. April 2017, 07:35
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5650
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5648
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5651
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5647
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-d5aa7c77d6
2017-04-27 14:02:15.390710
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : tomcat
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 8.0.43
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://tomcat.apache.org/
Summary : Apache Servlet/JSP Engine, RI for Servlet 3.1/JSP 2.3 API
Description :
Tomcat is the servlet container that is used in the official Reference
Implementation for the Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages technologies.
The Java Servlet and JavaServer Pages specifications are developed by
Sun under the Java Community Process.
Tomcat is developed in an open and participatory environment and
released under the Apache Software License version 2.0. Tomcat is intended
to be a collaboration of the best-of-breed developers from around the world.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
This updates includes a rebase from tomcat 8.0.42 up to 8.0.43 which resolves
multiple CVEs: - rhbz#1441242 CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648 CVE-2017-5650
CVE-2017-5651 tomcat: various flaws
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1441242 - CVE-2017-5647 CVE-2017-5648 tomcat: various flaws
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441242
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tomcat' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|