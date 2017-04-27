|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in java-1.8.0-openjdk
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in java-1.8.0-openjdk
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-609b45150e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Do, 27. April 2017, 23:54
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-609b45150e
2017-04-27 20:51:35.718924
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : java-1.8.0-openjdk
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.8.0.131
Release : 1.b12.fc26
URL : http://openjdk.java.net/
Summary : OpenJDK Runtime Environment
Description :
The OpenJDK runtime environment.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Updated to latest security release u131
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
|
