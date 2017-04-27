Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in java-1.8.0-openjdk
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in java-1.8.0-openjdk
ID: FEDORA-2017-609b45150e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Do, 27. April 2017, 23:54
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-609b45150e

2017-04-27 20:51:35.718924

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : java-1.8.0-openjdk

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 1.8.0.131

Release     : 1.b12.fc26

URL         : http://openjdk.java.net/

Summary     : OpenJDK Runtime Environment

Description :

The OpenJDK runtime environment.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Updated to latest security release u131

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
