Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in LibreOffice

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3837-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

April 27, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libreoffice

CVE ID : CVE-2017-7870



It was discovered that a buffer overflow in processing Windows Metafiles

may result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if

a malformed document is opened.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:4.3.3-2+deb8u7.



For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been

fixed in version 1:5.2.5-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:5.2.5-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libreoffice packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

