Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in LibreOffice
Name: Pufferüberlauf in LibreOffice
ID: DSA-3837-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 27. April 2017, 23:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7870

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3837-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
April 27, 2017                        https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libreoffice
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-7870

It was discovered that a buffer overflow in processing Windows Metafiles
may result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if
a malformed document is opened.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:4.3.3-2+deb8u7.

For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been
fixed in version 1:5.2.5-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:5.2.5-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your libreoffice packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
