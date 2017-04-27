|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in LibreOffice
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in LibreOffice
|ID:
|DSA-3837-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 27. April 2017, 23:52
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7870
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : libreoffice
CVE ID : CVE-2017-7870
It was discovered that a buffer overflow in processing Windows Metafiles
may result in denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if
a malformed document is opened.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:4.3.3-2+deb8u7.
For the upcoming stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been
fixed in version 1:5.2.5-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:5.2.5-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libreoffice packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|