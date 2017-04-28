Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in The XSLT C library for GNOME



--===============8680467741251518570==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="Qo8f1a4rgWw9S/zY"

Content-Disposition: inline





--Qo8f1a4rgWw9S/zY

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3271-1

April 28, 2017



libxslt vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Libxslt.



Software Description:

- libxslt: XSLT processing library



Details:



Holger Fuhrmannek discovered an integer overflow in the

xsltAddTextString() function in Libxslt. An attacker could use

this to craft a malicious document that, when opened, could cause a

denial of service (application crash) or possible execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-5029)



Nicolas Gregoire discovered that Libxslt mishandled namespace

nodes. An attacker could use this to craft a malicious document that,

when opened, could cause a denial of service (application crash)

or possibly execute arbtrary code. This issue only affected Ubuntu

16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-1683)



Sebastian Apelt discovered that a use-after-error existed in the

xsltDocumentFunctionLoadDocument() function in Libxslt. An attacker

could use this to craft a malicious document that, when opened,

could cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code. This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-1841)



It was discovered that a type confusion error existed in the

xsltStylePreCompute() function in Libxslt. An attacker could use this

to craft a malicious XML file that, when opened, caused a denial of

service (application crash). This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04

LTS and Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2015-7995)



Nicolas Gregoire discovered the Libxslt mishandled the 'i' and

'a'

format tokens for xsl:number data. An attacker could use this to

craft a malicious document that, when opened, could cause a denial of

service (application crash). This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS,

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-1684)



It was discovered that the xsltFormatNumberConversion() function

in Libxslt did not properly handle empty decimal separators. An

attacker could use this to craft a malicious document that, when

opened, could cause a denial of service (application crash). This

issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS,

and Ubuntu 12.04 LTS. (CVE-2016-4738)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

libxslt1.1 1.1.29-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.10:

libxslt1.1 1.1.29-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxslt1.1 1.1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxslt1.1 1.1.28-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libxslt1.1 1.1.26-8ubuntu1.4



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3271-1

CVE-2015-7995, CVE-2016-1683, CVE-2016-1684, CVE-2016-1841,

CVE-2016-4738, CVE-2017-5029



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxslt/1.1.29-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxslt/1.1.29-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxslt/1.1.28-2.1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxslt/1.1.28-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxslt/1.1.26-8ubuntu1.4





--Qo8f1a4rgWw9S/zY

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJZAsyLAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH00QIQAJoCawX5rVPDOFabD08sOQlK

n0R1Dr77SH+8AEJXlog5uTL7FhSnSPHnjgsTrDnS8p9YpzSCpZtBOkc3dWN1+Bg2

A4dX1SJvYShlD4PAZ+eOFeAIxxeQGL8AMPiBvGmDWoaIaCPFnLWd19YPlrQEnwT/

uF3LDx4X2e/dH1PV3SPP0fq9VuQfRroWA09JDJmcT7kg0tXm3aiSvzMp3Xmf+PCG

sScv6RtsXKyl360rmYaNLCtAMFQ4a82KnlIxq8nnwSygfRKlvJh1HLI2L8OV1eC8

ARy/QP7njLJgvm/Q4zvueeB9Yex0J+8yrXo4YpU5A+DPL/cecUsMhgBGBCayeRtM

LqclzcAyTkRg21WnTiT65UEPNpP76fSAJy8sERM682rcCNKDB4z6IvHsO3fhkGVY

DIrehoMszvJsycUmUcIw/aR4LWPy3xXYdmZ72/gMYknrEk3z1+YBpqZEWSz9voIo

YkVKqmt7ehEke5N7DW/YmlPE1PvNbUDMx4ZlxO2zp5/pTcLzXe0F8fiI8QYTjCzn

pQ75j1m/NXZUlyuZdFbQp14eJctqymHH0CtFNdJ+xIsNw+DU8mlqlLX0QRBu3b7D

FFL96l3tYkqnvHpHAk3gvtLwIGVPYty64p1a0S+ZhxnHjQpgoSAXBCs90j9Hakt0

Ou5NcKFLT6o7SH2yXI8S

=V32A

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--Qo8f1a4rgWw9S/zY--





--===============8680467741251518570==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============8680467741251518570==--

