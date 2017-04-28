Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3272-1

April 28, 2017



ghostscript vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Ghostscript.



Software Description:

- ghostscript: PostScript and PDF interpreter



Details:



It was discovered that Ghostscript improperly handled parameters to

the rsdparams and eqproc commands. An attacker could use these to

craft a malicious document that could disable -dSAFER protections,

thereby allowing the execution of arbitrary code, or cause a denial

of service (application crash). (CVE-2017-8291)



Kamil Frankowicz discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the

color management module of Ghostscript. An attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-10217)



Kamil Frankowicz discovered a divide-by-zero error in the scan

conversion code in Ghostscript. An attacker could use this to cause

a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-10219)



Kamil Frankowicz discovered multiple NULL pointer dereference errors in

Ghostscript. An attacker could use these to cause a denial of service

(application crash). (CVE-2016-10220, CVE-2017-5951, CVE-2017-7207)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

ghostscript 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2

ghostscript-x 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2

libgs9 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2

libgs9-common 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2



Ubuntu 16.10:

ghostscript 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4

ghostscript-x 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4

libgs9 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4

libgs9-common 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

ghostscript 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4

ghostscript-x 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4

libgs9 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4

libgs9-common 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

ghostscript 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7

ghostscript-x 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7

libgs9 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7

libgs9-common 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

ghostscript 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5

ghostscript-x 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5

libgs9 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5

libgs9-common 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3272-1

CVE-2016-10217, CVE-2016-10219, CVE-2016-10220, CVE-2017-5951,

CVE-2017-7207, CVE-2017-8291



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5





