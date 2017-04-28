Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
ID: USN-3272-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 28. April 2017, 10:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10219
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10220
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7207
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10217
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5951

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3272-1
April 28, 2017

ghostscript vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Ghostscript.

Software Description:
- ghostscript: PostScript and PDF interpreter

Details:

It was discovered that Ghostscript improperly handled parameters to
the rsdparams and eqproc commands. An attacker could use these to
craft a malicious document that could disable -dSAFER protections,
thereby allowing the execution of arbitrary code, or cause a denial
of service (application crash). (CVE-2017-8291)

Kamil Frankowicz discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the
color management module of Ghostscript. An attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-10217)

Kamil Frankowicz discovered a divide-by-zero error in the scan
conversion code in Ghostscript. An attacker could use this to cause
a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-10219)

Kamil Frankowicz discovered multiple NULL pointer dereference errors in
Ghostscript. An attacker could use these to cause a denial of service
(application crash). (CVE-2016-10220, CVE-2017-5951, CVE-2017-7207)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  ghostscript                     9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
  ghostscript-x                   9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
  libgs9                          9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
  libgs9-common                   9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2

Ubuntu 16.10:
  ghostscript                     9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
  ghostscript-x                   9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
  libgs9                          9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
  libgs9-common                   9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  ghostscript                     9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
  ghostscript-x                   9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
  libgs9                          9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
  libgs9-common                   9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  ghostscript                     9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
  ghostscript-x                   9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
  libgs9                          9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
  libgs9-common                   9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  ghostscript                     9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
  ghostscript-x                   9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
  libgs9                          9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
  libgs9-common                   9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3272-1
  CVE-2016-10217, CVE-2016-10219, CVE-2016-10220, CVE-2017-5951,
  CVE-2017-7207, CVE-2017-8291

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5


