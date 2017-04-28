|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|ID:
|USN-3272-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. April 2017, 10:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10219
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10220
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7207
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10217
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5951
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3272-1
April 28, 2017
ghostscript vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Ghostscript.
Software Description:
- ghostscript: PostScript and PDF interpreter
Details:
It was discovered that Ghostscript improperly handled parameters to
the rsdparams and eqproc commands. An attacker could use these to
craft a malicious document that could disable -dSAFER protections,
thereby allowing the execution of arbitrary code, or cause a denial
of service (application crash). (CVE-2017-8291)
Kamil Frankowicz discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the
color management module of Ghostscript. An attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-10217)
Kamil Frankowicz discovered a divide-by-zero error in the scan
conversion code in Ghostscript. An attacker could use this to cause
a denial of service (application crash). (CVE-2016-10219)
Kamil Frankowicz discovered multiple NULL pointer dereference errors in
Ghostscript. An attacker could use these to cause a denial of service
(application crash). (CVE-2016-10220, CVE-2017-5951, CVE-2017-7207)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
ghostscript 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
ghostscript-x 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
libgs9 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
libgs9-common 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
Ubuntu 16.10:
ghostscript 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
ghostscript-x 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
libgs9 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
libgs9-common 9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
ghostscript 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
ghostscript-x 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
libgs9 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
libgs9-common 9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
ghostscript 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
ghostscript-x 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
libgs9 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
libgs9-common 9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
ghostscript 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
ghostscript-x 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
libgs9 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
libgs9-common 9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3272-1
CVE-2016-10217, CVE-2016-10219, CVE-2016-10220, CVE-2017-5951,
CVE-2017-7207, CVE-2017-8291
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu7.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.19~dfsg+1-0ubuntu6.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.18~dfsg~0-0ubuntu2.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.10~dfsg-0ubuntu10.7
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ghostscript/9.05~dfsg-0ubuntu4.5
iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJZAuBDAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0N8MP+wYC6TGA8Gf2Uv+RopunBDA5
kkBojsnc4t5X+iABizvixeLqjMdrfBYKY48E8/oMq2Pr7A2uInTDXwhNWbAJdbu8
pgijV76kT6o48svUi51BD1tnKaP3fwyr8Fj6dqmRCNgaTNDwkIdFb84bW5t46Jwc
/otF8jCumlLxpeR0lCLNsAOqIrTHeGPVB19S8zEXhFiSpt7qTgW9jb0nincM3Jax
WfetMOFgFuKyBW4PA5jXj4nlITz7fjAh+WrR9rLFYmasI6ozLA0ZBfiqv8zj7yBP
7hewVJL0MIkKkBzVK6++0NPjvio5bCJLJ7nCya4pLHFmrvGdSdduxBFrKDLpE6Ir
PZ1lKRbWMuQEqz7RGgYlEuKTVi8rPVywYFMKxu6HhKpTXsAE+t4Fn3nnQwBfUSZa
AzBNjfePjz6uhYpPqI6Mztxglg/YA/iw4Q/Hh45dMbe0rAXM97maMVuOj8T3JnOh
GqJ80Kd1olYzrOCk8H0kBLEIeKYXiP6wKE5mVBMZS1F2hAWJgM7BiqJ4dqpV8efr
O4mRyzz9cP/USsHWamaHKsesN8xQ3lC6XrOWYE5pVMrnP5LNzxBqvQY2e++UkEjB
R5Jm06+zsqbvonLXTTo3D6+ugZpPYI6BeJ2Xw9N8wArtq+LNRo/X58Fmb76T/966
kIDvZAXADiay08e+svuM
=m4gf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
