Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3838-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

April 28, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : ghostscript

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10219 CVE-2016-10220 CVE-2017-5951 CVE-2017-7207

CVE-2017-8291

Debian Bug : 858350 859666 859694 859696 861295



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL

PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary

code or denial of service if a specially crafted Postscript file is

processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u5.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 9.20~dfsg-3.1 or earlier versions.



We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlkDK7FfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0Sy2A/+NRPzrRNkijdWTdHNqNT81bZ1Rodg0+gbHFlZ5z867x+A2G7qlYLfJhcS

dkdHG50ANakgqPVkjy4bdIeakFerlHmlVVGUfiVD5MGPblBKWYL1Er4wybhW2ucs

ATmOOKrxjzD8lRCwgxN2LLgdAJn0o51KZJYYxu1QQsRMlR1LqmfOJwQlhHck/9eC

WMXTojqIzamgUHOe8CInu7j7dZofHHGnjPGQqbCUBF3/2/y7IxN5JwsiSpsQTnPC

/KeRcGa2t+fILdM63cahPk+bGivECeXKql9gF8087z5iDR53+uPqubW6GF/OFEpS

2AdT05Mttx6gyiJtAgzFW6Fmv1CH1xynYnsi8e9YhRaDfW7L0/l+fHraHDNrMDnS

IqKPpVUqxjXFNWwKVU6XlP6WEaZvUacU5VUjKd+4pIBkplIx0teQ6t4QPsnMM106

FEO3ob4/2uXICWwdVK/HGAA083boSdpJ1fij9lR1AXflvth2gv5vIfIqHTgeA+uU

MyK5O0hKpKaWYRW5eIUtLA3/woPnXI75LSZemYSw4hrauPGoVWgs0gPtxpPhCLZM

SW3sP+jRY7LCoAG/uvW+CRnBhcbkjbMZUK9PfpCE+Fgae/T1kxkNtUXEVjoho7vx

PAWRr5RaLFusbPlExP34C9mRnbBM3VPUJcTJn8hguKz2tjmkCfY=

=usrs

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

