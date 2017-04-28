|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
|ID:
|DSA-3838-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. April 2017, 16:10
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3838-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
April 28, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : ghostscript
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10219 CVE-2016-10220 CVE-2017-5951 CVE-2017-7207
CVE-2017-8291
Debian Bug : 858350 859666 859694 859696 861295
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in Ghostscript, the GPL
PostScript/PDF interpreter, which may lead to the execution of arbitrary
code or denial of service if a specially crafted Postscript file is
processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 9.06~dfsg-2+deb8u5.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 9.20~dfsg-3.1 or earlier versions.
We recommend that you upgrade your ghostscript packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|