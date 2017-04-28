Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libosip2

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libosip2

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1127-1

Rating: important

References: #1034570 #1034571 #1034572 #1034574

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10324 CVE-2016-10325 CVE-2016-10326

CVE-2017-7853

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for libosip2 fixes the following issues:



Changes in libosip2:



- CVE-2017-7853: In libosip2 in GNU 5.0.0, a malformed SIP message can

lead to a heap buffer overflow in the msg_osip_body_parse() function

defined in osipparser2/osip_message_parse.c, resulting in a remote DoS.

(boo#1034570)

- CVE-2016-10326: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message

can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the osip_body_to_str() function

defined in osipparser2/osip_body.c, resulting in a remote DoS.

(boo#1034571)

- CVE-2016-10325: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message

can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the _osip_message_to_str()

function defined in osipparser2/osip_message_to_str.c, resulting in a

remote DoS. (boo#1034572)

- CVE-2016-10324: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message

can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the osip_clrncpy() function

defined in osipparser2/osip_port.c. (boo#1034574)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-526=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-526=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



libosip2-4.1.0-5.3.1

libosip2-debuginfo-4.1.0-5.3.1

libosip2-debugsource-4.1.0-5.3.1

libosip2-devel-4.1.0-5.3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



libosip2-4.1.0-5.1

libosip2-debuginfo-4.1.0-5.1

libosip2-debugsource-4.1.0-5.1

libosip2-devel-4.1.0-5.1





