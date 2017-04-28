|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libosip2
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libosip2
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:1127-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. April 2017, 19:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7853
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10324
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10326
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10325
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libosip2
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1127-1
Rating: important
References: #1034570 #1034571 #1034572 #1034574
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10324 CVE-2016-10325 CVE-2016-10326
CVE-2017-7853
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for libosip2 fixes the following issues:
Changes in libosip2:
- CVE-2017-7853: In libosip2 in GNU 5.0.0, a malformed SIP message can
lead to a heap buffer overflow in the msg_osip_body_parse() function
defined in osipparser2/osip_message_parse.c, resulting in a remote DoS.
(boo#1034570)
- CVE-2016-10326: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message
can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the osip_body_to_str() function
defined in osipparser2/osip_body.c, resulting in a remote DoS.
(boo#1034571)
- CVE-2016-10325: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message
can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the _osip_message_to_str()
function defined in osipparser2/osip_message_to_str.c, resulting in a
remote DoS. (boo#1034572)
- CVE-2016-10324: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message
can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the osip_clrncpy() function
defined in osipparser2/osip_port.c. (boo#1034574)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-526=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-526=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libosip2-4.1.0-5.3.1
libosip2-debuginfo-4.1.0-5.3.1
libosip2-debugsource-4.1.0-5.3.1
libosip2-devel-4.1.0-5.3.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
libosip2-4.1.0-5.1
libosip2-debuginfo-4.1.0-5.1
libosip2-debugsource-4.1.0-5.1
libosip2-devel-4.1.0-5.1
|
|