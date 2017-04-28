Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libosip2
Name: Mehrere Probleme in libosip2
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1127-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 28. April 2017, 19:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7853
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10324
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10326
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10325

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for libosip2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1127-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1034570 #1034571 #1034572 #1034574 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10324 CVE-2016-10325 CVE-2016-10326
                    CVE-2017-7853
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for libosip2 fixes the following issues:

   Changes in libosip2:

   - CVE-2017-7853: In libosip2 in GNU 5.0.0, a malformed SIP message can
     lead to a heap buffer overflow in the msg_osip_body_parse() function
     defined in osipparser2/osip_message_parse.c, resulting in a remote DoS.
     (boo#1034570)
   - CVE-2016-10326: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message
     can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the osip_body_to_str() function
     defined in osipparser2/osip_body.c, resulting in a remote DoS.
     (boo#1034571)
   - CVE-2016-10325: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message
     can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the _osip_message_to_str()
     function defined in osipparser2/osip_message_to_str.c, resulting in a
     remote DoS. (boo#1034572)
   - CVE-2016-10324: In libosip2 in GNU oSIP 4.1.0, a malformed SIP message
     can lead to a heap buffer overflow in the osip_clrncpy() function
     defined in osipparser2/osip_port.c. (boo#1034574)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-526=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-526=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libosip2-4.1.0-5.3.1
      libosip2-debuginfo-4.1.0-5.3.1
      libosip2-debugsource-4.1.0-5.3.1
      libosip2-devel-4.1.0-5.3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      libosip2-4.1.0-5.1
      libosip2-debuginfo-4.1.0-5.1
      libosip2-debugsource-4.1.0-5.1
      libosip2-devel-4.1.0-5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10324.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10325.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10326.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7853.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034570
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034571
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034572
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034574

