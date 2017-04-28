Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1128-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Fr, 28. April 2017, 19:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1855
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2339
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-3900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-4975
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-7551

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ruby2.1
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1128-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1014863 #1018808 #887877 #909695 #926974 
                    #936032 #959495 #986630 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-4975 CVE-2015-1855 CVE-2015-3900
                    CVE-2015-7551 CVE-2016-2339
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This ruby2.1 update to version 2.1.9 fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:
   - CVE-2016-2339: heap overflow vulnerability in the
     Fiddle::Function.new"initialize" (bsc#1018808)
   - CVE-2015-7551: Unsafe tainted string usage in Fiddle and DL (bsc#959495)
   - CVE-2015-3900: hostname validation does not work when fetching gems or
     making API requests (bsc#936032)
   - CVE-2015-1855: Ruby'a OpenSSL extension suffers a vulnerability
 through
     overly permissive matching of hostnames (bsc#926974)
   - CVE-2014-4975: off-by-one stack-based buffer overflow in the encodes()
     function (bsc#887877)

   Bugfixes:
   - SUSEconnect doesn't handle domain wildcards in no_proxy environment
     variable properly (bsc#1014863)
   - Segmentation fault after pack & ioctl & unpack (bsc#909695)
   - Ruby:HTTP Header injection in 'net/http' (bsc#986630)

   ChangeLog:
   - http://svn.ruby-lang.org/repos/ruby/tags/v2_1_9/ChangeLog

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-527=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-527=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-8.3.2
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-devel-extra-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-doc-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-8.3.2
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-8.3.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      ruby2.1-doc-ri-2.1.9-8.3.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      libruby2_1-2_1-2.1.9-10.2
      libruby2_1-2_1-debuginfo-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-debuginfo-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-debugsource-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-devel-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-devel-extra-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-doc-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-stdlib-2.1.9-10.2
      ruby2.1-stdlib-debuginfo-2.1.9-10.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):

      ruby2.1-doc-ri-2.1.9-10.2


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-4975.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-1855.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-3900.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-7551.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2339.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014863
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018808
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/887877
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/909695
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/926974
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/936032
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/959495
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986630

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

8
Tor-Netz­werk mit neuer sta­bi­len Ver­si­on 0.3.0.6

0
Ora­cle ver­öf­fent­licht MySQL Clus­ter 7.5, In­noDB Clus­ter und MySQL En­ter­pri­se Mo­ni­tor 3.3

13
Neues vom De­bi­an-Re­lease-Team

6
Vi­val­di 1.9 setzt auf Eco­sia bei der Suche

10
ownC­loud X vor­ge­stellt

7
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty stellt freie Ver­füg­bar­keit von Pat­ches ein

11
Neue Far­ben für Thun­der­bird

0
Li­nu­x-Ta­ge in Kiel und Tü­bin­gen su­chen nach Vor­trä­g­en

0
Lin­kerd er­reicht sta­bi­le Ver­si­on 1.0.0

4
Thü­rin­gen nutzt künf­tig OSiP
 
Werbung