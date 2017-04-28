Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ruby

An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes is now available.
Description:
This ruby2.1 update to version 2.1.9 fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed: - CVE-2016-2339: heap overflow vulnerability in the Fiddle::Function.new"initialize" (bsc#1018808) - CVE-2015-7551: Unsafe tainted string usage in Fiddle and DL (bsc#959495) - CVE-2015-3900: hostname validation does not work when fetching gems or making API requests (bsc#936032) - CVE-2015-1855: Ruby'a OpenSSL extension suffers a vulnerability through overly permissive matching of hostnames (bsc#926974) - CVE-2014-4975: off-by-one stack-based buffer overflow in the encodes() function (bsc#887877)
Bugfixes: - SUSEconnect doesn't handle domain wildcards in no_proxy environment variable properly (bsc#1014863) - Segmentation fault after pack & ioctl & unpack (bsc#909695) - Ruby:HTTP Header injection in 'net/http' (bsc#986630)