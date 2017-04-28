|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kvm
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in kvm
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:1135-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Fr, 28. April 2017, 23:54
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for kvm
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1135-1
Rating: important
References: #1013285 #1014109 #1014111 #1014702 #1015048
#1015169 #1016779 #1021129 #1023004 #1023053
#1023907 #1024972
Cross-References: CVE-2016-10155 CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9907
CVE-2016-9911 CVE-2016-9921 CVE-2016-9922
CVE-2017-2615 CVE-2017-2620 CVE-2017-5856
CVE-2017-5898
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for kvm fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-2620: In CIRRUS_BLTMODE_MEMSYSSRC mode the bitblit copy routine
cirrus_bitblt_cputovideo failed to check the memory region, allowing for
an out-of-bounds write that allows for privilege escalation (bsc#1024972)
- CVE-2017-2615: An error in the bitblt copy operation could have allowed
a malicious guest administrator to cause an out of bounds memory access,
possibly leading to information disclosure or privilege escalation
(bsc#1023004)
- CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support
was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in
'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could
have
used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS
(bsc#1013285)
- CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory
leakage issue while processing packet data in
'ehci_init_transfer'. A
guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,
resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111)
- CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a
memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in
'usbredir_handle_destroy'. A guest user/process could have used
this
issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109)
- CVE-2016-9921: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable
to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user
inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on
the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)
- CVE-2016-9922: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable
to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user
inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on
the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)
- CVE-2017-5898: The CCID Card device emulator support was vulnerable to
an integer overflow allowing a privileged user inside the guest to crash
the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bnc#1023907)
- CVE-2016-10155: The virtual hardware watchdog 'wdt_i6300esb' was
vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged user to cause
a DoS and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on the host (bsc#1021129)
- CVE-2017-5856: The MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
support was vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged
user to leak host memory resulting in DoS (bsc#1023053)
These non-security issues were fixed:
- Fixed various inaccuracies in cirrus vga device emulation
- Fixed virtio interface failure (bsc#1015048)
- Fixed graphical update errors introduced by previous security fix
(bsc#1016779)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-kvm-13080=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 s390x x86_64):
kvm-1.4.2-59.1
--
|
|