Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kvm

SUSE Security Update: Security update for kvm

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1135-1

Rating: important

References: #1013285 #1014109 #1014111 #1014702 #1015048

#1015169 #1016779 #1021129 #1023004 #1023053

#1023907 #1024972

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10155 CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9907

CVE-2016-9911 CVE-2016-9921 CVE-2016-9922

CVE-2017-2615 CVE-2017-2620 CVE-2017-5856

CVE-2017-5898

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:





This update for kvm fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-2620: In CIRRUS_BLTMODE_MEMSYSSRC mode the bitblit copy routine

cirrus_bitblt_cputovideo failed to check the memory region, allowing for

an out-of-bounds write that allows for privilege escalation (bsc#1024972)

- CVE-2017-2615: An error in the bitblt copy operation could have allowed

a malicious guest administrator to cause an out of bounds memory access,

possibly leading to information disclosure or privilege escalation

(bsc#1023004)

- CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support

was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in

'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could

have

used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS

(bsc#1013285)

- CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory

leakage issue while processing packet data in

'ehci_init_transfer'. A

guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,

resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111)

- CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a

memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in

'usbredir_handle_destroy'. A guest user/process could have used

this

issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109)

- CVE-2016-9921: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable

to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user

inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on

the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)

- CVE-2016-9922: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable

to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user

inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on

the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)

- CVE-2017-5898: The CCID Card device emulator support was vulnerable to

an integer overflow allowing a privileged user inside the guest to crash

the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bnc#1023907)

- CVE-2016-10155: The virtual hardware watchdog 'wdt_i6300esb' was

vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged user to cause

a DoS and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on the host (bsc#1021129)

- CVE-2017-5856: The MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation

support was vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged

user to leak host memory resulting in DoS (bsc#1023053)



These non-security issues were fixed:



- Fixed various inaccuracies in cirrus vga device emulation

- Fixed virtio interface failure (bsc#1015048)

- Fixed graphical update errors introduced by previous security fix

(bsc#1016779)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-kvm-13080=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 s390x x86_64):



kvm-1.4.2-59.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10155.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9776.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9907.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9911.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9921.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9922.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2615.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2620.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5856.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5898.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013285

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014109

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014111

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014702

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015048

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015169

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016779

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1021129

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023004

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023053

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1023907

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1024972



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

