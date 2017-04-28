Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kvm
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in kvm
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1135-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
Datum: Fr, 28. April 2017, 23:54
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for kvm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1135-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1013285 #1014109 #1014111 #1014702 #1015048 
                    #1015169 #1016779 #1021129 #1023004 #1023053 
                    #1023907 #1024972 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10155 CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9907
                    CVE-2016-9911 CVE-2016-9921 CVE-2016-9922
                    CVE-2017-2615 CVE-2017-2620 CVE-2017-5856
                    CVE-2017-5898
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for kvm fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-2620: In CIRRUS_BLTMODE_MEMSYSSRC mode the bitblit copy routine
     cirrus_bitblt_cputovideo failed to check the memory region, allowing for
     an out-of-bounds write that allows for privilege escalation (bsc#1024972)
   - CVE-2017-2615: An error in the bitblt copy operation could have allowed
     a malicious guest administrator to cause an out of bounds memory access,
     possibly leading to information disclosure or privilege escalation
     (bsc#1023004)
   - CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support
     was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in
     'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could
 have
     used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS
     (bsc#1013285)
   - CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory
     leakage issue while processing packet data in
 'ehci_init_transfer'. A
     guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,
     resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111)
   - CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a
     memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in
     'usbredir_handle_destroy'.  A guest user/process could have used
 this
     issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109)
   - CVE-2016-9921: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable
     to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user
     inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on
     the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)
   - CVE-2016-9922: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable
     to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user
     inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on
     the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)
   - CVE-2017-5898: The CCID Card device emulator support was vulnerable to
     an integer overflow allowing a privileged user inside the guest to crash
     the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bnc#1023907)
   - CVE-2016-10155: The virtual hardware watchdog 'wdt_i6300esb' was
     vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged user to cause
     a DoS and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on the host (bsc#1021129)
   - CVE-2017-5856: The MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation
     support was vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged
     user to leak host memory resulting in DoS (bsc#1023053)

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - Fixed various inaccuracies in cirrus vga device emulation
   - Fixed virtio interface failure (bsc#1015048)
   - Fixed graphical update errors introduced by previous security fix
     (bsc#1016779)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-kvm-13080=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      kvm-1.4.2-59.1


References:

