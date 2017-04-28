Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1137-1

Rating: important

References: #1020976 #1022428 #1029014 #1029396 #1034850



Cross-References: CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2017-3302 CVE-2017-3305

CVE-2017-3308 CVE-2017-3309 CVE-2017-3329

CVE-2017-3453 CVE-2017-3456 CVE-2017-3461

CVE-2017-3462 CVE-2017-3463 CVE-2017-3464

CVE-2017-3600

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for mysql to version 5.5.55 fixes the following issues:



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-3308: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DML (bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3309: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Optimizer

(bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3329: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Thread (bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3600: Unspecified vulnerability in Client: mysqldump

(bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3453: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Optimizer

(bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3456: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DML (bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3463: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security

(bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3462: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security

(bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3461: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security

(bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3464: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DDL (bsc#1034850)

- CVE-2017-3305: MySQL client sent authentication request unencrypted even

if SSL was required (aka Ridddle) (bsc#1029396).

- CVE-2016-5483: Mysqldump failed to properly quote certain identifiers in

SQL statements written to the dump output, allowing for execution of

arbitrary commands (bsc#1029014)

- '--ssl-mode=REQUIRED' can be specified to require a secure

connection

(it fails if a secure connection cannot be obtained)



This non-security issue was fixed:



- Set the default umask to 077 in rc.mysql-multi [bsc#1020976]



For additional changes please see

http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-55.html



Note: The issue tracked in bsc#1022428 and fixed in the last update was

assigned CVE-2017-3302.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-13081=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-13081=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-13081=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x

x86_64):



libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.55-0.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.55-0.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-5.5.55-0.38.1

libmysql55client_r18-5.5.55-0.38.1

mysql-5.5.55-0.38.1

mysql-client-5.5.55-0.38.1

mysql-tools-5.5.55-0.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.55-0.38.1

libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.55-0.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.55-0.38.1

libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.55-0.38.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



mysql-debuginfo-5.5.55-0.38.1

mysql-debugsource-5.5.55-0.38.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5483.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3302.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3305.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3308.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3309.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3329.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3453.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3456.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3461.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3462.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3463.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3464.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3600.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020976

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029014

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029396

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034850



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

