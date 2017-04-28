Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1137-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
Datum: Fr, 28. April 2017, 23:56
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for mysql
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1137-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1020976 #1022428 #1029014 #1029396 #1034850 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2017-3302 CVE-2017-3305
                    CVE-2017-3308 CVE-2017-3309 CVE-2017-3329
                    CVE-2017-3453 CVE-2017-3456 CVE-2017-3461
                    CVE-2017-3462 CVE-2017-3463 CVE-2017-3464
                    CVE-2017-3600
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for mysql to version 5.5.55 fixes the following issues:

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-3308: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DML (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3309: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Optimizer
     (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3329: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Thread (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3600: Unspecified vulnerability in Client: mysqldump
     (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3453: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Optimizer
     (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3456: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DML (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3463: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security
     (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3462: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security
     (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3461: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security
     (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3464: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DDL (bsc#1034850)
   - CVE-2017-3305: MySQL client sent authentication request unencrypted even
     if SSL was required (aka Ridddle) (bsc#1029396).
   - CVE-2016-5483: Mysqldump failed to properly quote certain identifiers in
     SQL statements written to the dump output, allowing for execution of
     arbitrary commands (bsc#1029014)
   - '--ssl-mode=REQUIRED' can be specified to require a secure
 connection
     (it fails if a secure connection cannot be obtained)

   This non-security issue was fixed:

   - Set the default umask to 077 in rc.mysql-multi [bsc#1020976]

   For additional changes please see
   http://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.5/en/news-5-5-55.html

   Note: The issue tracked in bsc#1022428 and fixed in the last update was
   assigned CVE-2017-3302.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-mysql-13081=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-mysql-13081=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-mysql-13081=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x
 x86_64):

      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.55-0.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.55-0.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-5.5.55-0.38.1
      libmysql55client_r18-5.5.55-0.38.1
      mysql-5.5.55-0.38.1
      mysql-client-5.5.55-0.38.1
      mysql-tools-5.5.55-0.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      libmysql55client18-32bit-5.5.55-0.38.1
      libmysql55client_r18-32bit-5.5.55-0.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):

      libmysql55client18-x86-5.5.55-0.38.1
      libmysql55client_r18-x86-5.5.55-0.38.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      mysql-debuginfo-5.5.55-0.38.1
      mysql-debugsource-5.5.55-0.38.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5483.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3302.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3305.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3308.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3309.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3329.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3453.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3456.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3461.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3462.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3463.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3464.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3600.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1020976
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1022428
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029014
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1029396
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034850

Werbung