Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5483 CVE-2017-3302 CVE-2017-3305 CVE-2017-3308 CVE-2017-3309 CVE-2017-3329 CVE-2017-3453 CVE-2017-3456 CVE-2017-3461 CVE-2017-3462 CVE-2017-3463 CVE-2017-3464 CVE-2017-3600 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for mysql to version 5.5.55 fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2017-3308: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DML (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3309: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Optimizer (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3329: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Thread (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3600: Unspecified vulnerability in Client: mysqldump (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3453: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Optimizer (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3456: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DML (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3463: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3462: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3461: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: Security (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3464: Unspecified vulnerability in Server: DDL (bsc#1034850) - CVE-2017-3305: MySQL client sent authentication request unencrypted even if SSL was required (aka Ridddle) (bsc#1029396). - CVE-2016-5483: Mysqldump failed to properly quote certain identifiers in SQL statements written to the dump output, allowing for execution of arbitrary commands (bsc#1029014) - '--ssl-mode=REQUIRED' can be specified to require a secure connection (it fails if a secure connection cannot be obtained)
This non-security issue was fixed:
- Set the default umask to 077 in rc.mysql-multi [bsc#1020976]