Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript

SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1138-1

Rating: important

References: #1018128 #1030263 #1032114 #1032120 #1036453



Cross-References: CVE-2016-10220 CVE-2016-9601 CVE-2017-5951

CVE-2017-7207 CVE-2017-8291

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for ghostscript fixes the following security vulnerabilities:



CVE-2017-8291: A remote command execution and a -dSAFER bypass via a

crafted .eps document were exploited in the wild. (bsc#1036453)



CVE-2016-9601: An integer overflow in the bundled jbig2dec library could

have been misused to cause a Denial-of-Service. (bsc#1018128)



CVE-2016-10220: A NULL pointer dereference in the PDF Transparency module

allowed remote attackers to cause a Denial-of-Service. (bsc#1032120)



CVE-2017-5951: A NULL pointer dereference allowed remote attackers to

cause a denial of service via a crafted PostScript document. (bsc#1032114)



CVE-2017-7207: A NULL pointer dereference allowed remote attackers to

cause a denial of service via a crafted PostScript document. (bsc#1030263)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-659=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-659=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-659=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-659=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-659=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-659=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-659=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-devel-9.15-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-devel-9.15-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



ghostscript-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



ghostscript-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1

ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10220.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9601.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5951.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7207.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8291.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018128

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030263

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032114

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032120

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036453



