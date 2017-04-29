Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Ghostscript
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:1138-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Sa, 29. April 2017, 00:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5951
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9601
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7207
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8291
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10220

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for ghostscript
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:1138-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1018128 #1030263 #1032114 #1032120 #1036453 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-10220 CVE-2016-9601 CVE-2017-5951
                    CVE-2017-7207 CVE-2017-8291
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for ghostscript fixes the following security vulnerabilities:

   CVE-2017-8291: A remote command execution and a -dSAFER bypass via a
   crafted .eps document were exploited in the wild. (bsc#1036453)

   CVE-2016-9601: An integer overflow in the bundled jbig2dec library could
   have been misused to cause a Denial-of-Service. (bsc#1018128)

   CVE-2016-10220: A NULL pointer dereference in the PDF Transparency module
   allowed remote attackers to cause a Denial-of-Service. (bsc#1032120)

   CVE-2017-5951: A NULL pointer dereference allowed remote attackers to
   cause a denial of service via a crafted PostScript document. (bsc#1032114)

   CVE-2017-7207: A NULL pointer dereference allowed remote attackers to
   cause a denial of service via a crafted PostScript document. (bsc#1030263)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-659=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-659=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-659=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-659=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-659=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-659=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-659=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-devel-9.15-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-devel-9.15-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      ghostscript-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      ghostscript-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      ghostscript-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      ghostscript-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      ghostscript-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debuginfo-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-debugsource-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-9.15-20.1
      ghostscript-x11-debuginfo-9.15-20.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-10220.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9601.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5951.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7207.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-8291.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018128
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1030263
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032114
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1032120
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1036453

