Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9b18f02810

2017-04-28 19:59:31.415988

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Name : java-1.8.0-openjdk

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.8.0.131

Release : 1.b12.fc24

URL : http://openjdk.java.net/

Summary : OpenJDK Runtime Environment

Description :

The OpenJDK runtime environment.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Update Information:



Updated to latest security release u131 ---- Built against fixed GCC. No

user-

related change should be seen.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

