|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-9b18f02810
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 29. April 2017, 07:34
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-9b18f02810
2017-04-28 19:59:31.415988
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : java-1.8.0-openjdk
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.8.0.131
Release : 1.b12.fc24
URL : http://openjdk.java.net/
Summary : OpenJDK Runtime Environment
Description :
The OpenJDK runtime environment.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Updated to latest security release u131 ---- Built against fixed GCC. No
user-
related change should be seen.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|