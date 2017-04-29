Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
ID: FEDORA-2017-9b18f02810
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 29. April 2017, 07:34
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9b18f02810

2017-04-28 19:59:31.415988

Name        : java-1.8.0-openjdk

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 1.8.0.131

Release     : 1.b12.fc24

URL         : http://openjdk.java.net/

Summary     : OpenJDK Runtime Environment

Description :

The OpenJDK runtime environment.



Update Information:



Updated to latest security release u131  ----  Built against fixed GCC. No
 user-

related change should be seen.

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade java-1.8.0-openjdk' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

