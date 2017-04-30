Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in YARA
Name: Mehrere Probleme in YARA
ID: FEDORA-2017-9941306740
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 30. April 2017, 12:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10211
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10210
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8294
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5924
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5923

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9941306740

2017-04-29 17:48:34.993853

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : yara

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 3.5.0

Release     : 7.fc24

URL         : http://VirusTotal.github.io/yara/

Summary     : Pattern matching Swiss knife for malware researchers

Description :

YARA is a tool aimed at (but not limited to) helping malware researchers to

identify and classify malware samples. With YARA you can create descriptions

of malware families (or whatever you want to describe) based on textual or

binary patterns. Each description, a.k.a rule, consists of a set of strings

and a Boolean expression which determine its logic.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix CVE-2016-10210 CVE-2016-10211 CVE-2017-5923 CVE-2017-5924

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1440738 - CVE-2017-8294 CVE-2017-5924 CVE-2017-5923 CVE-2016-10210
 CVE-2016-10211 yara: Multiple security issues

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1440738

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade yara' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
