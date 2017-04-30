Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Ansible
Name: Zwei Probleme in Ansible
ID: FEDORA-2017-c2129c77ca
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: So, 30. April 2017, 12:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7466
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9587

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-c2129c77ca

2017-04-29 17:48:34.994910

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : ansible

Product     : Fedora 24

Version     : 2.3.0.0

Release     : 3.fc24

URL         : http://ansible.com

Summary     : SSH-based configuration management, deployment, and task
 execution system

Description :



Ansible is a radically simple model-driven configuration management,

multi-node deployment, and remote task execution system. Ansible works

over SSH and does not require any software or daemons to be installed

on remote nodes. Extension modules can be written in any language and

are transferred to managed machines automatically.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Backport fix for https://github.com/ansible/ansible/issues/22572  ----  Many

bugfixes and improvements. See

https://github.com/ansible/ansible/blob/stable-2.3/CHANGELOG.md for full list of

changes.  rst and html docs have been split out into a ansible-docs
 subpackage.

Includes fix for CVE-2017-7466

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1441355 - CVE-2017-7466 ansible: Arbitrary code execution on
 control node (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9587) [fedora-all]

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1441355

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ansible' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
