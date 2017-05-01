|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pcre
|Name:
|Denial of Service in pcre
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-188135cba8
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mo, 1. Mai 2017, 23:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7186
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-188135cba8
2017-05-01 18:14:07.335747
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : pcre
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 8.40
Release : 7.fc26
URL : http://www.pcre.org/
Summary : Perl-compatible regular expression library
Description :
PCRE, Perl-compatible regular expression, library has its own native API, but
a set of wrapper functions that are based on the POSIX API are also supplied
in the libpcreposix library. Note that this just provides a POSIX calling
interface to PCRE: the regular expressions themselves still follow Perl syntax
and semantics. This package provides support for strings in 8-bit and UTF-8
encodings. Detailed change log is provided by pcre-doc package.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
This release fixes a crash when finding a Unicode property for a character
with
a code point greater than 0x10ffff in UTF-32 library while UTF mode is
disabled
and JIT mde enabled. It also fixes a buffer overlflow in pcretest tool when
copying a string in UTF-32 mode.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1434504 - CVE-2017-7186 pcre: Invalid Unicode property lookup
(8.41/7, 10.24/2)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434504
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade pcre' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
