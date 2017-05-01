Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pcre
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in pcre
ID: FEDORA-2017-188135cba8
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 1. Mai 2017, 23:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7186

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-188135cba8

2017-05-01 18:14:07.335747

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : pcre

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 8.40

Release     : 7.fc26

URL         : http://www.pcre.org/

Summary     : Perl-compatible regular expression library

Description :

PCRE, Perl-compatible regular expression, library has its own native API, but

a set of wrapper functions that are based on the POSIX API are also supplied

in the libpcreposix library. Note that this just provides a POSIX calling

interface to PCRE: the regular expressions themselves still follow Perl syntax

and semantics. This package provides support for strings in 8-bit and UTF-8

encodings. Detailed change log is provided by pcre-doc package.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



This release fixes a crash when finding a Unicode property for a character
 with

a code point greater than 0x10ffff in UTF-32 library while UTF mode is
 disabled

and JIT mde enabled. It also fixes a buffer overlflow in pcretest tool when

copying a string in UTF-32 mode.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1434504 - CVE-2017-7186 pcre: Invalid Unicode property lookup
 (8.41/7, 10.24/2)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1434504

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade pcre' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
