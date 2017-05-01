Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in icu
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in icu
ID: FEDORA-2017-a19b28f8ce
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 1. Mai 2017, 23:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7867
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7868

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a19b28f8ce

2017-05-01 18:14:07.335843

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : icu

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 57.1

Release     : 6.fc26

URL         : http://www.icu-project.org/

Summary     : International Components for Unicode

Description :

Tools and utilities for developing with icu.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-7867 CVE-2017-7868

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1444097 - CVE-2017-7867 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in
 utext_setNativeIndex function

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444097

  [ 2 ] Bug #1444098 - CVE-2017-7868 icu: Heap-buffer overflow in
 utext_moveIndex32 function

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444098

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

7
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.11 frei­ge­ge­ben

34
Sup­port für Ubu­ntu 12.04 LTS be­en­det

23
Tor-Netz­werk mit neuer sta­bi­len Ver­si­on 0.3.0.6

0
Ora­cle ver­öf­fent­licht MySQL Clus­ter 7.5, In­noDB Clus­ter und MySQL En­ter­pri­se Mo­ni­tor 3.3

20
Neues vom De­bi­an-Re­lease-Team

9
Vi­val­di 1.9 setzt auf Eco­sia bei der Suche

10
ownC­loud X vor­ge­stellt

8
Gr­se­cu­ri­ty stellt freie Ver­füg­bar­keit von Pat­ches ein

12
Neue Far­ben für Thun­der­bird

0
Li­nu­x-Ta­ge in Kiel und Tü­bin­gen su­chen nach Vor­trä­g­en
 
Werbung