Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in coreutils

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-b17d54561b

2017-05-01 18:14:07.337762

Name : coreutils

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 8.27

Release : 5.fc26

URL : https://www.gnu.org/software/coreutils/

Summary : A set of basic GNU tools commonly used in shell scripts

Description :

These are the GNU core utilities. This package is the combination of

the old GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages.



Update Information:



- tail: revert to polling if a followed directory is replaced (#1283760) ----

- date, touch: fix out-of-bounds write via large TZ variable (CVE-2017-7476)

---- - do not obsolete coreutils-single, so it can be installed by DNF2

(#1444802)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1283760 - coreutils: tail: inotify support changes behavior of -F

with subdirs

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1283760

[ 2 ] Bug #1444802 - coreutils shouldn't obsolete coreutils-single

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444802

[ 3 ] Bug #1444774 - heap overflow security issue in date(1) and touch(1)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444774

