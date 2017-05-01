Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in coreutils
Name: Pufferüberlauf in coreutils
ID: FEDORA-2017-b17d54561b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mo, 1. Mai 2017, 23:38
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444802
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1283760
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444774
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7476

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-b17d54561b

2017-05-01 18:14:07.337762

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : coreutils

Product     : Fedora 26

Version     : 8.27

Release     : 5.fc26

URL         : https://www.gnu.org/software/coreutils/

Summary     : A set of basic GNU tools commonly used in shell scripts

Description :

These are the GNU core utilities.  This package is the combination of

the old GNU fileutils, sh-utils, and textutils packages.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



- tail: revert to polling if a followed directory is replaced (#1283760)  ----

- date, touch: fix out-of-bounds write via large TZ variable (CVE-2017-7476)

----  - do not obsolete coreutils-single, so it can be installed by DNF2

(#1444802)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1283760 - coreutils: tail: inotify support changes behavior of -F
 with subdirs

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1283760

  [ 2 ] Bug #1444802 - coreutils shouldn't obsolete coreutils-single

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444802

  [ 3 ] Bug #1444774 - heap overflow security issue in date(1) and touch(1)

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444774

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade coreutils' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
