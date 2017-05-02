Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1140-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves 10 vulnerabilities and has 49 fixes

is now available.



The openSUSE Leap 42.2 kernel was updated to 4.4.62 to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-7618: crypto/ahash.c in the Linux kernel allowed attackers to

cause a denial of service (API operation calling its own callback, and

infinite recursion) by triggering EBUSY on a full queue (bnc#1033340).

- CVE-2016-4997: The compat IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE and IP6T_SO_SET_REPLACE

setsockopt implementations in the netfilter subsystem in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to gain privileges or cause a denial of

service (memory corruption) by leveraging in-container root access to

provide a crafted offset value that triggers an unintended decrement

(bnc#986362).

- CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the

netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive

information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root

access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a

ruleset blob boundary (bnc#986365).

- CVE-2017-7616: Incorrect error handling in the set_mempolicy and mbind

compat syscalls in mm/mempolicy.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to obtain sensitive information from uninitialized stack data by

triggering failure of a certain bitmap operation (bnc#1033336).

- CVE-2017-2671: The ping_unhash function in net/ipv4/ping.c in the Linux

kernel was too late in obtaining a certain lock and consequently cannot

ensure that disconnect function calls are safe, which allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (panic) by leveraging access to the

protocol value of IPPROTO_ICMP in a socket system call (bnc#1031003).

- CVE-2017-7308: The packet_set_ring function in net/packet/af_packet.c in

the Linux kernel did not properly validate certain block-size data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (overflow) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via crafted system calls

(bnc#1031579).

- CVE-2017-7294: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

validate addition of certain levels data, which allowed local users to

trigger an integer overflow and out-of-bounds write, and cause a denial

of service (system hang or crash) or possibly gain privileges, via a

crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device (bnc#1031440).

- CVE-2017-7261: The vmw_surface_define_ioctl function in

drivers/gpu/drm/vmwgfx/vmwgfx_surface.c in the Linux kernel did not

check for a zero value of certain levels data, which allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (ZERO_SIZE_PTR dereference, and GPF and

possibly panic) via a crafted ioctl call for a /dev/dri/renderD* device

(bnc#1031052).

- CVE-2017-7187: The sg_ioctl function in drivers/scsi/sg.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack-based

buffer overflow) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a large

command size in an SG_NEXT_CMD_LEN ioctl call, leading to out-of-bounds

write access in the sg_write function (bnc#1030213).

- CVE-2017-7374: Use-after-free vulnerability in fs/crypto/ in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference) or possibly gain privileges by revoking keyring keys being

used for ext4, f2fs, or ubifs encryption, causing cryptographic

transform objects to be freed prematurely (bnc#1032006).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- acpi, nfit: fix acpi_nfit_flush_probe() crash (bsc#1031717).

- acpi, nfit: fix extended status translations for ACPI DSMs (bsc#1031717).

- arm64: hugetlb: fix the wrong address for several functions

(bsc#1032681).

- arm64: hugetlb: fix the wrong return value for

huge_ptep_set_access_flags (bsc#1032681).

- arm64: hugetlb: remove the wrong pmd check in find_num_contig()

(bsc#1032681).

- arm64: Use full path in KBUILD_IMAGE definition (bsc#1010032).

- arm: Use full path in KBUILD_IMAGE definition (bsc#1010032).

- blacklist.conf: 73667e31a153 x86/hyperv: Hide unused label

- blacklist.conf: Add ed10858 ("scsi: smartpqi: fix time handling")

to

blacklist

- blacklist.conf: blacklist 9770404a which was subsequently reverted

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist f2fs fix

- blacklist.conf: Blacklist unneeded commit, because of a partial backport.

- blacklist.conf: Split SP2 and SP3 entries to ease merging

- blacklist: Fix blacklisting of 0c313cb20732

- block: copy NOMERGE flag from bio to request (bsc#1030070).

- bonding: fix 802.3ad aggregator reselection (bsc#1029514).

- btrfs: add transaction space reservation tracepoints (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: allow unlink to exceed subvolume quota (bsc#1019614).

- btrfs: avoid uninitialized variable warning (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: __btrfs_buffered_write: Reserve/release extents aligned to block

size (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: btrfs_ioctl_clone: Truncate complete page after performing clone

operation (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: btrfs_page_mkwrite: Reserve space in sectorsized units

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: btrfs_submit_direct_hook: Handle map_length < bio vector

length (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: change how we update the global block rsv (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Change qgroup_meta_rsv to 64bit (bsc#1019614).

- btrfs: check reserved when deciding to background flush (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Clean pte corresponding to page straddling i_size (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Compute and look up csums based on sectorsized blocks

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: csum_tree_block: return proper errno value (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: device add and remove: use GFP_KERNEL (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Direct I/O read: Work on sectorsized blocks (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: do not write corrupted metadata blocks to disk (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: extent same: use GFP_KERNEL for page array allocations

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fallback to vmalloc in btrfs_compare_tree (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fallocate: use GFP_KERNEL (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fallocate: Work with sectorsized blocks (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Fix block size returned to user space (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix build warning (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix delalloc accounting after copy_from_user faults (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix extent_same allowing destination offset beyond i_size

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix handling of faults from btrfs_copy_from_user (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix invalid reference in replace_path (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix listxattrs not listing all xattrs packed in the same item

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix lockdep deadlock warning due to dev_replace (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: fix truncate_space_check (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Improve FL_KEEP_SIZE handling in fallocate (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: let callers of btrfs_alloc_root pass gfp flags (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Limit inline extents to root->sectorsize (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: make sure we stay inside the bvec during __btrfs_lookup_bio_sums

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Output more info for enospc_debug mount option (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Print Warning only if ENOSPC_DEBUG is enabled (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: qgroups: Retry after commit on getting EDQUOT (bsc#1019614).

- btrfs: reada: add all reachable mirrors into reada device list

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Add missed segment checking in reada_find_zone

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Avoid many times of empty loop (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: avoid undone reada extents in btrfs_reada_wait

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: bypass adding extent when all zone failed (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Fix a debug code typo (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Fix in-segment calculation for reada (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: ignore creating reada_extent for a non-existent device

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Jump into cleanup in direct way for __readahead_hook()

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: limit max works count (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Move is_need_to_readahead contition earlier (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: move reada_extent_put to place after __readahead_hook()

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Pass reada_extent into __readahead_hook directly

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: reduce additional fs_info->reada_lock in

reada_find_zone (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Remove level argument in severial functions (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: simplify dev->reada_in_flight processing

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: Use fs_info instead of root in __readahead_hook's

argument

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: reada: use GFP_KERNEL everywhere (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: readdir: use GFP_KERNEL (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: remove redundant error check (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Reset IO error counters before start of device replacing

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: scrub: use GFP_KERNEL on the submission path (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Search for all ordered extents that could span across a page

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: send: use GFP_KERNEL everywhere (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: switch to kcalloc in btrfs_cmp_data_prepare (bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: Use (eb->start, seq) as search key for tree modification log

(bsc#1012452).

- btrfs: use proper type for failrec in extent_state (bsc#1012452).

- ceph: fix recursively call between ceph_set_acl and __ceph_setattr

(bsc#1034902).

- cgroup/pids: remove spurious suspicious RCU usage warning (bnc#1031831).

- cxgb4: Add control net_device for configuring PCIe VF (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Add llseek operation for flash debugfs entry (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: add new routine to get adapter info (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Add PCI device ID for new adapter (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Add port description for new cards (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Add support to enable logging of firmware mailbox commands

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Check for firmware errors in the mailbox command loop

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: correct device ID of T6 adapter (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4/cxgb4vf: Add set VF mac address support (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4/cxgb4vf: Allocate more queues for 25G and 100G adapter

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4/cxgb4vf: Assign netdev->dev_port with port ID (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4/cxgb4vf: Display 25G and 100G link speed (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4/cxgb4vf: Remove deprecated module parameters (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: DCB message handler needs to use correct portid to netdev mapping

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Decode link down reason code obtained from firmware (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Do not assume FW_PORT_CMD reply is always port info msg

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: do not call napi_hash_del() (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Do not sleep when mbox cmd is issued from interrupt context

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Enable SR-IOV configuration via PCI sysfs interface (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Fix issue while re-registering VF mgmt netdev (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: MU requested by Chelsio (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Properly decode port module type (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Refactor t4_port_init function (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Reset dcb state machine and tx queue prio only if dcb is enabled

(bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Support compressed error vector for T6 (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: Synchronize access to mailbox (bsc#1021424).

- cxgb4: update latest firmware version supported (bsc#1021424).

- device-dax: fix private mapping restriction, permit read-only

(bsc#1031717).

- drivers: hv: util: do not forget to init host_ts.lock (bsc#1031206).

- drivers: hv: vmbus: Raise retry/wait limits in vmbus_post_msg()

(fate#320485, bsc#1023287, bsc#1028217).

- drm/i915: Fix crash after S3 resume with DP MST mode change

(bsc#1029634).

- drm/i915: Introduce Kabypoint PCH for Kabylake H/DT (bsc#1032581).

- drm/i915: Only enable hotplug interrupts if the display interrupts are

enabled (bsc#1031717).

- ext4: fix use-after-iput when fscrypt contexts are inconsistent

(bsc#1012829).

- hid: usbhid: Quirk a AMI virtual mouse and keyboard with ALWAYS_POLL

(bsc#1022340).

- hv: export current Hyper-V clocksource (bsc#1031206).

- hv_utils: implement Hyper-V PTP source (bsc#1031206).

- ibmvnic: Allocate number of rx/tx buffers agreed on by firmware

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Call napi_disable instead of napi_enable in failure path

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Correct ibmvnic handling of device open/close (fate#322021,

bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Fix endian errors in error reporting output (fate#322021,

bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Fix endian error when requesting device capabilities

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Fix initial MTU settings (bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Fix overflowing firmware/hardware TX queue (fate#322021,

bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Free tx/rx scrq pointer array when releasing sub-crqs

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Handle processing of CRQ messages in a tasklet (fate#322021,

bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Initialize completion variables before starting work

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Make CRQ interrupt tasklet wait for all capabilities crqs

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Move ibmvnic adapter intialization to its own routine

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Move login and queue negotiation into ibmvnic_open

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Move login to its own routine (fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: Use common counter for capabilities checks (fate#322021,

bsc#1031512).

- ibmvnic: use max_mtu instead of req_mtu for MTU range check

(bsc#1031512).

- iommu/vt-d: Make sure IOMMUs are off when intel_iommu=off (bsc#1031208).

- iscsi-target: Return error if unable to add network portal (bsc#1032803).

- kABI: restore ttm_ref_object_add parameters (kabi).

- kgr: Mark eeh_event_handler() kthread safe using a timeout (bsc#1031662).

- kvm: svm: add support for RDTSCP (bsc#1033117).

- l2tp: hold tunnel socket when handling control frames in l2tp_ip and

l2tp_ip6 (bsc#1028415).

- libcxgb: add library module for Chelsio drivers (bsc#1021424).

- libnvdimm, pfn: fix memmap reservation size versus 4K alignment

(bsc#1031717).

- locking/semaphore: Add down_interruptible_timeout() (bsc#1031662).

- md: handle read-only member devices better (bsc#1033281).

- mem-hotplug: fix node spanned pages when we have a movable node

(bnc#1034671).

- mm/huge_memory.c: respect FOLL_FORCE/FOLL_COW for thp (bnc#1030118).

- mm/memblock.c: fix memblock_next_valid_pfn() (bnc#1031200).

- mm: page_alloc: skip over regions of invalid pfns where possible

(bnc#1031200).

- netfilter: allow logging from non-init namespaces (bsc#970083).

- net: ibmvnic: Remove unused net_stats member from struct ibmvnic_adapter

(fate#322021, bsc#1031512).

- nfs: flush out dirty data on file fput() (bsc#1021762).

- nvme: Delete created IO queues on reset (bsc#1031717).

- overlayfs: compat, fix incorrect dentry use in ovl_rename2 (bsc#1032400).

- overlayfs: compat, use correct dentry to detect compat mode in

ovl_compat_is_whiteout (bsc#1032400).

- ping: implement proper locking (bsc#1031003).

- powerpc/fadump: Reserve memory at an offset closer to bottom of RAM

(bsc#1032141).

- powerpc/fadump: Update fadump documentation (bsc#1032141).

- Revert "btrfs: qgroup: Move half of the qgroup accounting time out

of"

(bsc#1017461 bsc#1033885).

- Revert "btrfs: qgroup: Move half of the qgroup accounting time out

of"

This reverts commit f69c1d0f6254c73529a48fd2f87815d047ad7288.

- Revert "Revert "btrfs: qgroup: Move half of the qgroup accounting

time"

This reverts commit 8567943ca56d937acfc417947cba917de653b09c.

- sbp-target: Fix second argument of percpu_ida_alloc() (bsc#1032803).

- scsi: cxgb4i: libcxgbi: cxgb4: add T6 iSCSI completion feature

(bsc#1021424).

- scsi_error: count medium access timeout only once per EH run

(bsc#993832, bsc#1032345).

- scsi: ipr: do not set DID_PASSTHROUGH on CHECK CONDITION (bsc#1034419).

- scsi: ipr: Driver version 2.6.4 (bsc#1031555, fate#321595).

- scsi: ipr: Error path locking fixes (bsc#1031555, fate#321595).

- scsi: ipr: Fix abort path race condition (bsc#1031555, fate#321595).

- scsi: ipr: Fix missed EH wakeup (bsc#1031555, fate#321595).

- scsi: ipr: Fix SATA EH hang (bsc#1031555, fate#321595).

- scsi: ipr: Remove redundant initialization (bsc#1031555, fate#321595).

- scsi_transport_fc: do not call queue_work under lock (bsc#1013887).

- scsi_transport_fc: fixup race condition in fc_rport_final_delete()

(bsc#1013887).

- scsi_transport_fc: return -EBUSY for deleted vport (bsc#1013887).

- sysfs: be careful of error returns from ops->show() (bsc#1028883).

- thp: fix MADV_DONTNEED vs. numa balancing race (bnc#1027974).

- thp: reduce indentation level in change_huge_pmd() (bnc#1027974).

- tpm: fix checks for policy digest existence in tpm2_seal_trusted()

(bsc#1034048, Pending fixes 2017-04-10).

- tpm: fix RC value check in tpm2_seal_trusted (bsc#1034048, Pending fixes

2017-04-10).

- tpm: fix: set continueSession attribute for the unseal operation

(bsc#1034048, Pending fixes 2017-04-10).

- vmxnet3: segCnt can be 1 for LRO packets (bsc#988065).

- x86/CPU/AMD: Fix Zen SMT topology (bsc#1027512).

- x86/ioapic: Change prototype of acpi_ioapic_add() (bsc#1027153,

bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Fix incorrect pointers in ioapic_setup_resources()

(bsc#1027153, bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Fix IOAPIC failing to request resource (bsc#1027153,

bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: fix kABI (hide added include) (bsc#1027153, bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Fix lost IOAPIC resource after hot-removal and hotadd

(bsc#1027153, bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Fix setup_res() failing to get resource (bsc#1027153,

bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Ignore root bridges without a companion ACPI device

(bsc#1027153, bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Simplify ioapic_setup_resources() (bsc#1027153, bsc#1027616).

- x86/ioapic: Support hot-removal of IOAPICs present during boot

(bsc#1027153, bsc#1027616).

- x86/mce: Fix copy/paste error in exception table entries (fate#319858).

- x86/platform/uv: Fix calculation of Global Physical Address

(bsc#1031147).

- x86/ras/therm_throt: Do not log a fake MCE for thermal events

(bsc#1028027).

- xen: Use machine addresses in /sys/kernel/vmcoreinfo when PV

(bsc#1014136)

- xgene_enet: remove bogus forward declarations (bsc#1032673).





