|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-4c3ac44551
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 07:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-6644
|
Originalnachricht
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-4c3ac44551
2017-05-01 18:12:29.549328
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : bouncycastle
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.52
Release : 9.fc24
URL : http://www.bouncycastle.org
Summary : Bouncy Castle Crypto Package for Java
Description :
The Bouncy Castle Crypto package is a Java implementation of cryptographic
algorithms. The package is organized so that it contains a light-weight API
suitable for use in any environment (including the newly released J2ME) with
the additional infrastructure to conform the algorithms to the JCE framework.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2015-6644
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1444015 - CVE-2015-6644 bouncycastle: Information disclosure in
GCMBlockCipher
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444015
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bouncycastle' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|