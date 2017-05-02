Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in bouncycastle

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-4c3ac44551

2017-05-01 18:12:29.549328

Name : bouncycastle

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.52

Release : 9.fc24

URL : http://www.bouncycastle.org

Summary : Bouncy Castle Crypto Package for Java

Description :

The Bouncy Castle Crypto package is a Java implementation of cryptographic

algorithms. The package is organized so that it contains a light-weight API

suitable for use in any environment (including the newly released J2ME) with

the additional infrastructure to conform the algorithms to the JCE framework.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2015-6644

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1444015 - CVE-2015-6644 bouncycastle: Information disclosure in

GCMBlockCipher

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1444015

