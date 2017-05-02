Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Name : kernel

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.10.13

Release : 200.fc25

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



Update Information:



The 4.10.13 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the

tree.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1445207 - CVE-2017-7477 kernel: net: Heap overflow in skb_to_sgvec

in macsec.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445207

[ 2 ] Bug #1389433 - CVE-2016-9604 kernel: security: The built-in keyrings

for security tokens can be joined as a session and then modified by the root user

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389433

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

