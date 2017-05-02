Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-17d1c05236
2017-05-01 18:13:41.559615
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name : kernel
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.10.13
Release : 200.fc25
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Update Information:
The 4.10.13 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1445207 - CVE-2017-7477 kernel: net: Heap overflow in skb_to_sgvec in macsec.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445207
[ 2 ] Bug #1389433 - CVE-2016-9604 kernel: security: The built-in keyrings for security tokens can be joined as a session and then modified by the root user
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389433
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
