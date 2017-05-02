Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2017-17d1c05236
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 2. Mai 2017, 07:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7477
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9604

Originalnachricht

 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-17d1c05236

2017-05-01 18:13:41.559615

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Name        : kernel

Product     : Fedora 25

Version     : 4.10.13

Release     : 200.fc25

URL         : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary     : The Linux kernel

Description :

The kernel meta package



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Update Information:



The 4.10.13 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the
 tree.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


References:



  [ 1 ] Bug #1445207 - CVE-2017-7477 kernel: net: Heap overflow in skb_to_sgvec
 in macsec.c

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1445207

  [ 2 ] Bug #1389433 - CVE-2016-9604 kernel: security: The built-in keyrings
 for security tokens can be joined as a session and then modified by the root user

        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389433

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
F-D­ro­id po­liert An­dro­id-App auf

1
Next­cloud 12 ver­bes­sert die Zu­sam­men­ar­beit

0
Linux Mint 18.2 mit Ligh­tDM und neuem Gree­ter

0
BFQ-I/O-Sche­du­ler lan­det im kom­men­den Ker­nel

0
Wi­ki­pe­di­a-Fo­to­wett­be­werb rund um den Na­tur­schutz ge­star­tet

8
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.11 frei­ge­ge­ben

37
Sup­port für Ubu­ntu 12.04 LTS be­en­det

23
Tor-Netz­werk mit neuer sta­bi­len Ver­si­on 0.3.0.6

0
Ora­cle ver­öf­fent­licht MySQL Clus­ter 7.5, In­noDB Clus­ter und MySQL En­ter­pri­se Mo­ni­tor 3.3

22
Neues vom De­bi­an-Re­lease-Team
 
Werbung