Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in rxvt

[slackware-security] rxvt (SSA:2017-121-01)



New rxvt packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.

Patched an integer overflow that can crash rxvt with an escape sequence,

or possibly have unspecified other impact.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7483

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

a15c10264ce5765477432de13579b48f rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

f55562b1a1d6fdc15a9a4f2890238f1d rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

db90840841f04887dabc377259cd36fb rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

825608858631aa0be24a1f42a1d9b70d rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

4b047b92b11a2cd26b6128c14fa56702 rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

f19b7075fbb0e0bbab9f0856307c2735 rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

3f1eac3d0b82ae20f291558899970c02 rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

807e723ab1e3e339570f30a56c81809c rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

b08b3976772f322e34c37241efa0d92c rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

883a5e61212c9bd6a501eaa2f26cc537 rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

9c911a2d3ce544504001a6126f05ed1e rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

259ddfb7572a413baacc281e951bba9b rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

762750b7b19257fa85a5b333ea3ce4af xap/rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

1fb40762cda1489ecb04798184d941ed xap/rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



