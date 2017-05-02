|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in rxvt
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in rxvt
|ID:
|SSA:2017-121-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 07:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7483
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] rxvt (SSA:2017-121-01)
New rxvt packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.
Patched an integer overflow that can crash rxvt with an escape sequence,
or possibly have unspecified other impact.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7483
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
a15c10264ce5765477432de13579b48f rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
f55562b1a1d6fdc15a9a4f2890238f1d rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
db90840841f04887dabc377259cd36fb rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
825608858631aa0be24a1f42a1d9b70d rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
4b047b92b11a2cd26b6128c14fa56702 rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
f19b7075fbb0e0bbab9f0856307c2735 rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
3f1eac3d0b82ae20f291558899970c02 rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
807e723ab1e3e339570f30a56c81809c rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
b08b3976772f322e34c37241efa0d92c rxvt-2.7.10-i486-5_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
883a5e61212c9bd6a501eaa2f26cc537 rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
9c911a2d3ce544504001a6126f05ed1e rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
259ddfb7572a413baacc281e951bba9b rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
762750b7b19257fa85a5b333ea3ce4af xap/rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1fb40762cda1489ecb04798184d941ed xap/rxvt-2.7.10-x86_64-5.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg rxvt-2.7.10-i586-5_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlkHy4cACgkQakRjwEAQIjPmqACeKniCGo+A7wlJdhT5xJBnh8SC
HWUAn3DqvEb+ooznP6O/LqK+GtOfJL1T
=neM1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
