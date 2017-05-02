Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for virtualbox

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1141-1

Rating: important

References: #1034854

Cross-References: CVE-2017-3513 CVE-2017-3538 CVE-2017-3558

CVE-2017-3559 CVE-2017-3561 CVE-2017-3563

CVE-2017-3575 CVE-2017-3576 CVE-2017-3587



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes 9 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to virtualbox 5.0.40 fixes the following issues:



These security issues were fixed (bsc#1034854):



- CVE-2017-3513: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Difficult to exploit

vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible

data.

- CVE-2017-3538: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Shared Folder). Difficult to

exploit vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data

or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data as well as unauthorized

access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle VM VirtualBox

accessible data.

- CVE-2017-3558: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash

(complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox as well as unauthorized update,

insert or delete access to some of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data

and unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox

accessible data.

- CVE-2017-3559: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash

(complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox as well as unauthorized update,

insert or delete access to some of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data

and unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox

accessible data.

- CVE-2017-3561: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.

- CVE-2017-3563: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.

- CVE-2017-3575: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data

or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to

cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM

VirtualBox.

- CVE-2017-3576: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.

- CVE-2017-3587: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of

Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Shared Folder). Easily exploitable

vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the

infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle

VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in

unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data

or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to

cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM

VirtualBox. These non-security issues were fixed:



- Storage: fixed a potential hang under rare circumstances

- Storage: fixed a potential crash under rare circumstances (asynchronous

I/O disabled or during maintenance file operations like merging

snapshots)

- Storage: fixed a potential crash under rare circumstances (no

asynchronous I/O or during maintenance file operations like merging

snapshots)

- Linux hosts: make the ALSA backend work again as well as Loading the GL

libraries on certain hosts

- GUI: don't crash on restoring defaults in the appliance import dialog





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-534=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-host-source-5.0.40-40.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



python-virtualbox-5.0.40-40.1

python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-debuginfo-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-debugsource-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-devel-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.0.40_k4.1.39_53-40.1

virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.40_k4.1.39_53-40.1

virtualbox-guest-tools-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-guest-x11-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.0.40_k4.1.39_53-40.1

virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.0.40_k4.1.39_53-40.1

virtualbox-qt-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-websrv-5.0.40-40.1

virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.0.40-40.1





