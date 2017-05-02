Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1142-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: Di, 2. Mai 2017, 16:38
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3563
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3587
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3558
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3561
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3559
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3513
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3538

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for virtualbox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:1142-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1034854 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-3513 CVE-2017-3538 CVE-2017-3558
                    CVE-2017-3559 CVE-2017-3561 CVE-2017-3563
                    CVE-2017-3575 CVE-2017-3576 CVE-2017-3587
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 9 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for virtualbox to version 5.1.22 fixes the following issues:

   These security issues were fixed (bsc#1034854):

   - CVE-2017-3561: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
   - CVE-2017-3563: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
   - CVE-2017-3576: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox.  Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
   - CVE-2017-3587: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Shared Folder). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data
     or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to
     cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM
     VirtualBox.
   - CVE-2017-3575: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data
     or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to
     cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM
     VirtualBox.
   - CVE-2017-3538: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Shared Folder). Difficult to
     exploit vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data
     or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data as well as unauthorized
     access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle VM VirtualBox
     accessible data.
   - CVE-2017-3513: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Difficult to exploit
     vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible
     data.
   - CVE-2017-3558: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash
     (complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox as well as unauthorized update,
     insert or delete access to some of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data
     and unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox
     accessible data.
   - CVE-2017-3559: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
     Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
     vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
     infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
     VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
     unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash
     (complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox as well as unauthorized update,
     insert or delete access to some of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data
     and unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox
     accessible data.

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - GUI: don't check if the Extension Pack is up-to-date if the user is
     about to install a new Extension Pack
   - GUI: fixed a possible crash when switching a multi-monitor VM into
     full-screen or seamless mode
   - GUI: several mini-toolbar fixes in full-screen / seamless mode
   - GUI: don't crash on restoring defaults in the appliance import dialog
   - ICH9: fix for Windows guests with a huge amount (more than 64G) of guest
     memory
   - BIOS: fixed El Torito hard disk emulation geometry calculation
   - VMM: fixed VERR_IEM_INSTR_NOT_IMPLEMENTED Guru Meditation under certain
     conditions
   - Storage: fixed a potential hang under rare circumstances
   - Storage: fixed a potential crash under rare circumstances (asynchronous
     I/O disabled or during maintenance file operations like merging
     snapshots)
   - Linux hosts: make the ALSA backend work again as well as loading the GL
     libraries on certain hosts
   - Linux Additions: fixed mount.vboxsf symlink problem


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-533=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      python-virtualbox-5.1.22-19.10.1
      python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-debugsource-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-devel-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
      virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
      virtualbox-guest-tools-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-guest-x11-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
      virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
      virtualbox-qt-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-websrv-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.1.22-19.10.1
      virtualbox-host-source-5.1.22-19.10.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3513.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3538.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3558.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3559.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3561.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3563.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3575.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3576.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3587.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034854

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

5
F-D­ro­id po­liert An­dro­id-App auf

1
Next­cloud 12 ver­bes­sert die Zu­sam­men­ar­beit

0
Linux Mint 18.2 mit Ligh­tDM und neuem Gree­ter

0
BFQ-I/O-Sche­du­ler lan­det im kom­men­den Ker­nel

0
Wi­ki­pe­di­a-Fo­to­wett­be­werb rund um den Na­tur­schutz ge­star­tet

8
Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.11 frei­ge­ge­ben

37
Sup­port für Ubu­ntu 12.04 LTS be­en­det

23
Tor-Netz­werk mit neuer sta­bi­len Ver­si­on 0.3.0.6

0
Ora­cle ver­öf­fent­licht MySQL Clus­ter 7.5, In­noDB Clus­ter und MySQL En­ter­pri­se Mo­ni­tor 3.3

22
Neues vom De­bi­an-Re­lease-Team
 
Werbung