|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in VirtualBox
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:1142-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
|Datum:
|Di, 2. Mai 2017, 16:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3576
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3563
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3587
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3575
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3558
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3561
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3559
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3513
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3538
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for virtualbox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:1142-1
Rating: important
References: #1034854
Cross-References: CVE-2017-3513 CVE-2017-3538 CVE-2017-3558
CVE-2017-3559 CVE-2017-3561 CVE-2017-3563
CVE-2017-3575 CVE-2017-3576 CVE-2017-3587
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 9 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for virtualbox to version 5.1.22 fixes the following issues:
These security issues were fixed (bsc#1034854):
- CVE-2017-3561: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
- CVE-2017-3563: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
- CVE-2017-3576: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
takeover of Oracle VM VirtualBox.
- CVE-2017-3587: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Shared Folder). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data
or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to
cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM
VirtualBox.
- CVE-2017-3575: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data
or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data and unauthorized ability to
cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash (complete DOS) of Oracle VM
VirtualBox.
- CVE-2017-3538: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Shared Folder). Difficult to
exploit vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
unauthorized creation, deletion or modification access to critical data
or all Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data as well as unauthorized
access to critical data or complete access to all Oracle VM VirtualBox
accessible data.
- CVE-2017-3513: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Difficult to exploit
vulnerability allows high privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible
data.
- CVE-2017-3558: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows unauthenticated attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash
(complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox as well as unauthorized update,
insert or delete access to some of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data
and unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox
accessible data.
- CVE-2017-3559: Vulnerability in the Oracle VM VirtualBox component of
Oracle Virtualization (subcomponent: Core). Easily exploitable
vulnerability allows low privileged attacker with logon to the
infrastructure where Oracle VM VirtualBox executes to compromise Oracle
VM VirtualBox. Successful attacks of this vulnerability can result in
unauthorized ability to cause a hang or frequently repeatable crash
(complete DOS) of Oracle VM VirtualBox as well as unauthorized update,
insert or delete access to some of Oracle VM VirtualBox accessible data
and unauthorized read access to a subset of Oracle VM VirtualBox
accessible data.
These non-security issues were fixed:
- GUI: don't check if the Extension Pack is up-to-date if the user is
about to install a new Extension Pack
- GUI: fixed a possible crash when switching a multi-monitor VM into
full-screen or seamless mode
- GUI: several mini-toolbar fixes in full-screen / seamless mode
- GUI: don't crash on restoring defaults in the appliance import dialog
- ICH9: fix for Windows guests with a huge amount (more than 64G) of guest
memory
- BIOS: fixed El Torito hard disk emulation geometry calculation
- VMM: fixed VERR_IEM_INSTR_NOT_IMPLEMENTED Guru Meditation under certain
conditions
- Storage: fixed a potential hang under rare circumstances
- Storage: fixed a potential crash under rare circumstances (asynchronous
I/O disabled or during maintenance file operations like merging
snapshots)
- Linux hosts: make the ALSA backend work again as well as loading the GL
libraries on certain hosts
- Linux Additions: fixed mount.vboxsf symlink problem
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-533=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
python-virtualbox-5.1.22-19.10.1
python-virtualbox-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-debugsource-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-devel-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
virtualbox-guest-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
virtualbox-guest-tools-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-guest-tools-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-guest-x11-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-guest-x11-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-host-kmp-default-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
virtualbox-host-kmp-default-debuginfo-5.1.22_k4.4.57_18.3-19.10.1
virtualbox-qt-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-qt-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-websrv-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-websrv-debuginfo-5.1.22-19.10.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
virtualbox-guest-desktop-icons-5.1.22-19.10.1
virtualbox-host-source-5.1.22-19.10.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3513.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3538.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3558.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3559.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3561.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3563.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3575.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3576.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3587.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1034854
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|